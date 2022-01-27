Melissa Errico to Release New Album OUT OF THE DARK: THE FILM NOIR PROJECT

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced the new release from renowned singer, actress and author Melissa Errico, the compelling new studio album, Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project on Friday, February 18. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, when the world was locked away in lonely rooms with only old movies to watch at midnight, Errico suddenly returned to one of her life-long obsessions - noir! The genre is noted for its dark, disturbing sensibility of intractable fatalism that Paris existentialists discovered in American film during the 1940's. Noir continues to run as a mesmerizing, mysterious current through modern movies and music, and Errico has embraced it in her own artistic endeavors. She recently co-curated a film festival of noir classics at New York's French Institute Alliance Française, wrote an essay in The New York Times about having a black-sequined gown specially made to play the role of the femme fatale on stage, and offered Manhattan a concert of noir songs.

"I've always loved noir songs," says Melissa. "They thrill me with their sensuality. I loved finding my lost inner femme fatale. This album is about another time and this time, both."

Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project presents a masterly-crafted song cycle, all black-velvet piano and vibraphone tones, telling a complete story of hope, despair, and hope renewed. Her song selections reach from noir classics, such as Laura and The Bad and The Beautiful, into the French chansons of the 1950's and 60's. Also included in the 17-song collection are Cy Coleman & David Zippel's "With Every Breath I Take" (from the Broadway musical, City of Angels), Dietz & Schwartz's "Haunted Heart" (1948), Arlen & Gershwin's "The Man That Got Away" (1953), Lionel Newman's "Again" (1948), and Harry Warren & Leo Robin's mischievous "Checkin' My Heart" (1952). Plus: four brand new songs composed by Michel Legrand, David Shire, and the late Peter Foley, with words by her frequent collaborator Adam Gopnik, all arranged by musical director/pianist Tedd Firth.

"I see this album as a kind of fever dream. I want the listener to swoon at the enchantments of the music while joining me

on a trip from flirtatious mystery...to true despair...to the light of hope." - Melissa Errico

The album is now available for pre-order from Ghostlight, Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and will be available for digital download on all platforms on February 18.

Errico will also offer album release concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below Feb 18 & 19 at 7pm.

For more info: www.TheFilmNoirProject.com.

ALBUM CREDITS

Executive Producer: Kurt Deutsch

Produced by David Finck for Organized Sound Inc.

Recorded, Edited, and Mixed by Alex Venguer

Recorded August 17-18, 2021, at Berklee PowerStation, NYC

All Musical Arrangements by Tedd Firth

Piano: Tedd Firth

Bass: Lorin Cohen

Drums: Eric Halvorson

Guitar: Bob Mann

Vibes: Joe Locke

Percussion: Kevin Winard

Trumpet: Scott Wendholt

Saxophone: David Mann

Cello: Richard Locker

Creative Consultant: Adam Gopnik

Very Special Thanks: Phil Hall

This album is dedicated in loving memory to Peter Foley.