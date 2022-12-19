Matthew Davies Launches 'NOT STANDARD' Album and Live Show

Matthew Davies has announced Not Standard. This project discusses the experience of being different from the world around you. Original covers from a diverse group of artists such as Ariana Grande, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sara Bareilles, and Stephen Sondheim with a jazz twist! A live concert will be held April 2023 in New York City to celebrate the launch of the album. Recent years have patterned a shift towards more love and acceptance in media. Tv shows like Heartstopper and Schitt's Creek, alongside musicals such as Kinky Boots and The Prom have introduced valuable perspectives to the LGBTQ+ and allies alike. This representation inspired Matthew and the team to share their own unique experiences.

The Team:

Matthew Davies (he/they) has been seen across the country performing with multiple Broadway national tours (Finding Neverland, R&H Cinderella) and at esteemed regional theaters including Arena Stage, The MUNY, and Music Theatre Wichita

Patrick O'Neill (he/him) serving as director, has created work seen on Broadway, film, television, and stages around the world. His dedication to his work has led him to create with legends such as Jerry Lewis, Barry Manilow, Marvin Hamlisch, and Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara. As a teacher, he has served on staff for Britney Spears' and Usher's arts intensives.

Matthew Lowy (he/him) serving as music director/arranger, has toured nationally and internationally, including A Chorus Line and 42nd Street. Since 2010, he has worked on New Voices at the Paper Mill Playhouse, as a music director, conductor, arranger, and pianist. Matt is currently a sub pianist at The Music Man starring Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, and Beetlejuice on Broadway.

In talking about the purpose of this project, Matthew Davies states, "In each of our lives, we strive for community, happiness, and belonging. There is a deep healing that comes with art. As we share our authentic selves, we empower others to share their own stories. That is why we are creating this."

This announcement comes on the end of the Kickstarter campaign to create an opportunity for the community to be involved in the project. Learn more about the project and pledge today at the following link.

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/matthewdavies/not-standard