Materials for the Arts Presents A KALEIDOSCOPE OF LINES/FORMS/PATTERNS Exhibition

Materials for the Arts (MFTA), a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, is pleased to present A Kaleidescope of Lines/ Forms/ Patterns, a solo exhibition of multi-media works by artist Sui Park, on view now through June 6, 2023 in the Materials for the Arts Gallery, located within the MFTA Warehouse at 33-00 Northern Blvd., Long Island City, Queens.

Park's residency at MFTA began in January 2023. As an MFTA Artist-in-Residence, she had free workspace and unlimited access to the vast array of donated supplies in MFTA's 35,000 square-foot-warehouse to upcycle and incorporate in her practice. Work created during her residency is featured in this captivating solo exhibition.



Through A Kaleidescope of Lines/ Forms/ Patterns, Park invites the public to explore her illusory 3-dimensional installations and sculptures, immersing visitors into a world of awe-inspiring works resembling cells, molecules, and organic forms. A New York-based artist from Seoul, Korea, Park's creations are often made with mass-produced industrial materials, in particular monofilament cable sleeving and zip ties. In addition to these materials, Park also incorporated reems of receipt paper, take-out sauce containers, plastic cups, cardboard, baskets, and even an aquarium tank from the MFTA warehouse into her exhibition,



"Every day of my residency at MFTA has been an invaluable experience with great expectations," said Sui Park, MFTA Artist-in-Residence. "Every day, I met with a new group of people and supplies of new materials. Endless support of MFTA staff has helped my fruitful creation of new ideas and artwork."



"Park has shown in this exhibit how beautiful and intricate art projects can be made from non-traditional art materials like zip ties and plastic cups," said John Cloud Kaiser, MFTA Gallery Director. "These works composed of multiples of discarded objects hold a mirror up to our present world and show the mysterious patterns and organic forms that can be revealed by looking at everyday objects in new ways."



Sui Park is often inspired by nature's ability to encourage us to pause and discover unexpected ideas and memories. By transforming mundane materials that are disposable, trivial, inexpensive, and easily consumed into organic structures, she creates works that lasting moments, that lead us to meditate on the objects and materials around us.



A Kaleidescope of Lines/ Forms/ Patterns by Sui Park is on view at Materials for the Arts on Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. This exhibition is free and open to the public. To learn more visit MFTA's website.