MY SWEETEST BABY ANGEL PRINCESS Premieres At Fordham University

Discover how the characters navigate their identities in this thought-provoking production.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

MY SWEETEST BABY ANGEL PRINCESS premiered at Fordham University this week. 

When NYC nightlife shuts down from the pandemic, bottle girl Dollie turns to online sex work to pay her rent. She stumbles into the lucrative world of adults who pretend to be children, and it becomes an integral part of her brand. As the clubs reopen, Dollie must reacclimatize to the world, more changed by this disturbing internet content than she thought. My Sweetest Baby Angel Princess is a 90-minute roller coaster that explores the nuances of sexuality, gendered sexual expectations, friendship, romance, and finances in a post-pandemic world.

My Sweetest Baby Angel Princess completed a sold-out run as part of Fordham Theatre's Studio Season. The production received the Fordham College at Lincoln Center Dean's Senior Thesis Grant to supplement the show's budget.

Written, Directed, and Produced by Vivienne Blouin

FEATURING

Yasemin Cem as DOLLIE

Giordana Simurdiak as LEX

Kat Fosmoen as LITTLE GIRL/BELLA

Elian Rivera as JOE

Gia Sood as SADIE (DANCE CAPTAIN)

Amanda Sofia Rodriguez as STEPH

Joshua Screen as CRIS

CREATIVE & PRODUCTION TEAM

Leela Kiyawat, Assistant Director

Jessica Siegel, Assistant Producer

Julia Walker, Production Stage Manager

Camryn Corron and Maggie Needham, Assistant Stage Managers

Ian Rios, Production Manager

Michelina Smith, Choreographer

Juju Jaworski, Intimacy Coordinator

Luke Willson, Lighting Designer

Tian Yi Cheung, Assistant Lighting Designer

Sabina Ali, Sound Designer

Ivana Zamora, Assistant Sound Designer

Raquel Sklar, Set Designer

Phia Funicello, Assistant Scenic Designer

Amy Orner, Costume Designer

Rooke Lewis, Assistant Costume Designer

Liliana Resnik, Props Designer

Kelly Landes, Assistant Props Designer

Photo By Helen Hylton



