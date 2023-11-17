MY SWEETEST BABY ANGEL PRINCESS Premieres At Fordham University

Discover how the characters navigate their identities in this thought-provoking production.
MY SWEETEST BABY ANGEL PRINCESS premiered at Fordham University this week.
When NYC nightlife shuts down from the pandemic, bottle girl Dollie turns to online sex work to pay her rent. She stumbles into the lucrative world of adults who pretend to be children, and it becomes an integral part of her brand. As the clubs reopen, Dollie must reacclimatize to the world, more changed by this disturbing internet content than she thought. My Sweetest Baby Angel Princess is a 90-minute roller coaster that explores the nuances of sexuality, gendered sexual expectations, friendship, romance, and finances in a post-pandemic world.
My Sweetest Baby Angel Princess completed a sold-out run as part of Fordham Theatre's Studio Season. The production received the Fordham College at Lincoln Center Dean's Senior Thesis Grant to supplement the show's budget.
Written, Directed, and Produced by Vivienne Blouin
FEATURING
Yasemin Cem as DOLLIE
Giordana Simurdiak as LEX
Kat Fosmoen as LITTLE GIRL/BELLA
Elian Rivera as JOE
Gia Sood as SADIE (DANCE CAPTAIN)
Amanda Sofia Rodriguez as STEPH
Joshua Screen as CRIS
CREATIVE & PRODUCTION TEAM
Leela Kiyawat, Assistant Director
Jessica Siegel, Assistant Producer
Julia Walker, Production Stage Manager
Camryn Corron and Maggie Needham, Assistant Stage Managers
Ian Rios, Production Manager
Michelina Smith, Choreographer
Juju Jaworski, Intimacy Coordinator
Luke Willson, Lighting Designer
Tian Yi Cheung, Assistant Lighting Designer
Sabina Ali, Sound Designer
Ivana Zamora, Assistant Sound Designer
Raquel Sklar, Set Designer
Phia Funicello, Assistant Scenic Designer
Amy Orner, Costume Designer
Rooke Lewis, Assistant Costume Designer
Liliana Resnik, Props Designer
Kelly Landes, Assistant Props Designer
