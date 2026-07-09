MAD ABOUT THE BOY, B-SHERT to Headline Tom Gold Dance's 2026 Summer Engagements

This summer, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will make its debut at the annual Fairfield County Dance Festival in Connecticut and return to the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

The Company will present Tom Gold's B-Shert during a free performance at the Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut in Westport, CT, Thursday, July 30—the closing night of the 2026 Fairfield County Dance Festival—at 6:30PM. Set to Erik Satie's Gnossiennes 1, 3, and 4 for solo piano, B-Shert premiered in October 2022 in The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Dancers Emily Cardea and Laura Kaufman are currently scheduled to perform B-Shert.

Following a triumphant and joyful presentation of Gold's Le Voyage in The Rose Footprint Theatre on the campus of Shakespeare & Company in 2025, Tom Gold Dance continues its revival of Gold's Mad About the Boy at the Lenox, MA venue Saturday, August 8 at 2:30PM. Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Brianna Abruzzo (who portrayed Sorella in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story), Emily Cardea, New York City Ballet soloist Harrison Coll, Nicholas Sipes, Tanya Trombly, New York City Ballet corps de ballet member Claire Von Enck, and Craig Wasserman, along with vocalist Olivia Chindamo, pianist Matthew Sheens, and bassist Simón Willson.

Revived and expanded during its 20th anniversary for the Company's 2026 spring season in the Grand Ballroom at Bohemian National Hall this past April, Mad About the Boy follows a group of audacious guests as they vie for the spotlight (and each other's affections) in a 1930s English supper club. Inspired by Robert Altman's satirical masterpiece, Gosford Park, Mad About the Boy features the delightful and sophisticated songs of Ivor Novello, Noël Coward, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, and others. In June, the Company presented Mad About the Boy in the Amphitheater of the Walled Garden of Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers. General admission tickets to the August 8 performance are available at tomgolddance.org/berkshires-2026.

Information

Thursday, July 30 at 6:30PM. Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut, 19 Newtown Turnpike, Westport, CT, 06880. This performance, part of the 2026 Fairfield County Dance Festival, is free and open to the public. Learn more at www.fairfieldcountydancefestival.org. For directions to the Museum, visit www.mocact.org.

Saturday, August 8 at 2:30PM. Rose Footprint Theatre at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox, MA 01240. General admission tickets, $42, available exclusively at tomgolddance.org/berkshires-2026. For directions to Shakespeare & Company, visit www.shakespeare.org. The running time of Mad About the Boy, which is presented without intermission, is approximately 50 minutes.

About Tom Gold Dance

Tom Gold Dance was founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold to explore the past, present, and future of classical dance. Through annual self-produced programs in New York City and other engagements, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in more than two dozen original works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on Company dancers, among the world's most accomplished. Tom Gold Dance has developed unique and site-specific programs for the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan; The Morgan Library and Museum, Fondazione Burri in Città di Castello, Italy; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; TurnPark ArtSpace in West Stockbridge, MA; Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers; and others. Besides Italy, Tom Gold Dance has also performed internationally in Bermuda, Bulgaria, Cuba, Israel, France, and Spain. A two-time CUNY Dance Initiative award recipient, Tom Gold Dance regularly conducts residencies in the Berkshires and has appeared in the Battery Dance, Little Island (Hudson River Park), and Newport Dance festivals. In 2021, the Company created a series of promotional videos with the Penguin Random House imprint Riverhead Books. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.

About Tom Gold

Internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, and instructor Tom Gold is the Founder and Artistic Director of Tom Gold Dance. A 2016 National Choreographers Initiative participant, Gold has created original works for his eponymous company, as well as for Vassar College, the Bermuda Arts Festival, Oregon Ballet Theater, the New York City Ballet Choreographic Institute, St. Louis Ballet, and many other dance academies, companies, festivals, television, and special events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Bravo series Odd Mom Out starring Jill Kargman, and the New York City Fringe Festival for which he won the 2016 award for Overall Excellence for his work in The Joey Variations: A Play With Dance. A 21-year member (1987–2008) of New York City Ballet where he rose to the rank of soloist, Gold is the choreographer and performer of the 2wice Arts Foundation's DOT DOT DOT, an interactive iPad application by Abbott Miller of Pentagram.

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