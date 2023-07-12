Location and 2024 Dates Revealed For AIPAD's The Photography Show

The Photography Show presented by AIPAD, the premier international art fair dedicated to the photographic medium, has announced its return to the iconic Park Avenue Armory in 2024. Marking its 43rd edition, the renowned event will run from April 25 to April 28, 2024, with a dazzling array of photography from all periods and a program of compelling talks and panel discussions.



“The Park Avenue Armory has always been the favorite venue of our members, collectors and curators,” said Lydia Melamed Johnson, Executive Director, AIPAD. “I am honored to help facilitate this exciting return to Park Avenue and grateful to the Armory for welcoming us back. AIPAD as an organization has evolved post-Covid with a renewed sense of optimism and vitality and a burgeoning membership of young galleries offering new perspectives on the medium. Our 2024 edition will showcase the best of AIPAD. The most important historic and cutting-edge photography will be on view, creating incredible juxtapositions and conversations, as photography continues to push the boundaries of the visual arts.”



Rebecca Robertson, Adam R. Flatto Founding President and Executive Producer at the Park Avenue Armory, added, ”We are delighted to welcome back The Photography Show, presented by The Association of International Photography Art Dealers. It is a wonderful fair that offers the best in art photography from around the world. We look forward to its re-opening at the Armory.”



The Photography Show presented by AIPAD is planning an extensive presentation at the Park Avenue Armory with U.S. and international galleries, a second annual exhibition of monumental photographs, an expansion of the in-person AIPAD Talks program, the AIPAD Award Ceremony, and additional programs to be announced. AIPAD has hired the architecture firm Oficina.LA to create a stunning new design for the space. Celebrating the diverse and dynamic nature of photography, the show will offer an exceptional platform for renowned galleries and artists to showcase their work for collectors, curators, journalists, and the public.



The 43rd edition of The Photography Show will feature a carefully curated selection of contemporary, modern, and historic photography. Leading galleries, including both AIPAD members and nonmembers, will exhibit at the fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience an extraordinary range of styles, genres, and techniques from both emerging and established photographers. From classic black and white prints to innovative digital creations, the show will offer a comprehensive overview of the rich and evolving landscape of photography.



The Photography Show previously took place at the Park Avenue Armory on 67h Street and Park Avenue, from 2006 to 2016. Prior to the pandemic, it was based at Pier 94 from 2017-2019. And, most recently, the Show was at Center415 in midtown Manhattan in 2022 and 2023.



AIPAD has also announced a new president, Martijn van Pieterson, owner and president of IBASHO, the Antwerp, Belgium, gallery specializing in Japanese fine art photography. This is an exciting moment to head up AIPAD with the dynamic energy of the fair filling the Park Avenue Armory again. We will have more space for leading U.S. and international galleries to communicate the magic and power of photography. This four-day fair promises to be a captivating experience, drawing thousands of visitors from around the globe.”

