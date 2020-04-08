Living Room Concerts: Jordan Lee Davies (And Band!) Perform From New Musical AMDRAM

Next up in our Living Room Concerts is a really exciting performance from Jordan Lee Davies - and, playing from their homes, his accompanying band! They're bringing us a sneak peek of a brilliant new musical, AMDRAM, so check out the video below!

Pre-shutdown, Jordan Lee Davies was in the UK tour of The Book of Mormon. His other work includes Sweet Charity at Grange Park Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Kilworth House and Bat Out of Hell at the London Coliseum, plus he was in the final six of will-i-am's team on The Voice.

AMDRAM: A Musical Comedy has a score by Alex Parker and book and lyrics by Katie Lam, with orchestrations by Martin Higgins. The show was performed at London's The Other Palace in 2019, and, along with Jordan, the cast featured Tom Edden, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Debbie Chazen, Thea Collings, Denise Hodgkiss and Wendy Ferguson.

Jordan is performing a number that his character Ian, musical director of the am dram society, sings about his Broadway icon in hopes of inspiring their leading lady. He's joined - virtually! - by Emily Davis (violin), Dave Hornberger (cello), Andrew Robb (double bass), Sarah Manship (flute) and Hannah Lawrence (clarinet)

If you enjoy the video, please do donate to the brilliant charity Acting for Others. And if you'd like to be featured in our Living Room Concerts series, get in touch!





Related Articles