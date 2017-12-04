Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams with iHeartRadio, AmEx for Hurricane Relief Campaign

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced it has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton and star of the upcoming movie, Mary Poppins Returns, for an iHeartRadio campaign to spread the word to local communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma that some of their favorite small businesses are back up-and-running this holiday shopping season.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), nearly 40 percent of small businesses never reopen their doors after a disaster. This marketing campaign developed by Miranda and American Express is designed to help some of the small businesses hurt by the hurricanes advertise that they have reopened and are back in business. Miranda and American Express have created local radio advertisements with iHeartRadio featuring some of the small businesses in the communities that were most impacted by the recent storms across Texas and Florida.

These local radio ads will run over the course of five weeks, now through December 31, 2017. The ads narrated by Miranda will air beginning today, December 4, 2017. This comes on the heels of the eighth annual Small Business Saturday, a day founded by American Express, to encourage people to shop at independently-owned local businesses across the country.

An advocate and champion of small businesses, Miranda has demonstrated his commitment to his local community, Washington Heights, located in the northern most part of Manhattan. Miranda has worked to raise money for the restoration of the United Palace, a beloved local theater and cultural arts center. His deep commitment to community is what brought American Express and Miranda together. This first initiative with iHeartRadio is part of a broader, multi-year relationship between American Express and Miranda.

"We couldn't be happier about our new relationship with Lin-Manuel. He shares our commitment to developing strong communities and belief in the impact that locally-owned business can have," said Elizabeth Rutledge, EVP, global advertising and brand management at American Express. "We are so impressed and inspired by his talent, creativity and innovative spirit. With his dedication to Washington Heights and Puerto Rico, we know that he shares our belief that when our local communities thrive, so do we."

"I'm a long-time admirer of American Express and have been a Card Member since 1996, said Miranda. "Their ongoing efforts to promote small businesses and local communities is something I support deeply. Our work to help drive customers back to small businesses impacted by this year's hurricanes is only the beginning."

As part of the new partnership, American Express has also committed to supporting Miranda's initiatives to help Puerto Rico over the next two years, including raising funds for philanthropic initiatives timed to the January 2019 debut of his award-winning Broadway musical, HAMILTON, in Puerto Rico.

Born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, Miranda has a strong connection to Puerto Rico where he spent the summers of his childhood with his grandparents. Following the devastating hurricane that battered the island earlier this year, Miranda has been working to help with relief and rebuilding efforts in conjunction with the Hispanic Federation.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

