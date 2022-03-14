Last Chance for 25% Off Broadway Superstar Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga | The Dream Again Tour 2022 Friday, April 22 | 7:30pm The Copernicus Center | Chicago, IL This is your last chance to take 25% off tickets to see Broadway superstar & Disney Legend Lea Salonga, as she brings her Dream Again Tour to the Copernicus Center this April. From her from iconic performances in Les Miserables and her Tony-Award winning star turn in Miss Saigon, to her unmistakable portrayal of animated princesses Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan; Lea has a career that spans decades and a voice that appeals to all generations of music lovers. BroadwayWorld called Lea Salonga in Concert 'quite simply one of the best concerts many members of the audience may ever attend," and The New York Times says Lea performs "one of the year's finest shows." Use promo code '25OFF' for your chance to experience musical magic during Lea's long-awaited return to Chicago. Offer ends Sunday, March 20, 2020.