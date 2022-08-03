The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Announces 2020-2021 Award Recipients - See the Full List!

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the award recipients for 2020 and 2021. Poor Clare (The Echo Theater Company) and The Father (Pasadena Playhouse) received the prestigious Production award, with additional honorees named in 18 other categories. In total, 13 different productions were honored, celebrating a wide range of Los Angeles theater. Pasadena Playhouse's The Father received the most awards for a single production and the most awards overall, with nine.



This year, out of an abundance of caution, the LADCC will once again forgo its annual event ceremony and will instead send the plaques to the honorees. Congratulations to all of the award recipients!



The complete list of award recipients for 2020 and 2021 is as follows:

Production:



Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

The Father, Pasadena Playhouse



McCulloh Award for Revival

My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Lead Performance

Jordan Hull, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Alfred Molina, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse



Featured Performance

Sue Cremin, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Ann Noble, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Michael Sturgis, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company



Ensemble Performance

Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

The Father, Pasadena Playhouse



Solo Performance

Jim Ortlieb, Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, VS. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co.

Writing

Chiara Atik, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Florian Zeller (translation by Christopher Hampton), The Father, Pasadena Playhouse



Writing Adaptation

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre



Musical Score

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

David Yazbek, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre



Music Direction

John Bell, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Andre Cerullo, Hamilton, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Adrian Ries, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre

Ryan Whyman, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company



Choreography

Jess Coffman, Suzanne Jolie, L.T. Martinez, Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Christopher Gatelli, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Direction

Alana Dietze, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Jessica Kubzansky, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse



Set Design

David Meyer, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Frederica Nascimento, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre



Lighting Design



Elizabeth Harper, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Natasha Katz, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Azra King-Abadi, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company



Costume Design

Christopher Oram, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Halei Parker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre



Sound Design

John Zalewski, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse



CGI/Video

Kaitlyn Pietras, Jason H. Thompson, Revenge Song, Geffen Playhouse

Finn Ross, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre



Streaming Design

Corwin Evans, Bree Pavey, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland

Andrew Schmedake, The Ballad of Emmett Till, The Fountain Theatr

Specialty

Lily Bartenstein, Prop Design, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Jeremy Chernick, Visual Effects, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Joe Seely, Puppet Design, The ODDyssey, Troubadour Theater Company





The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.