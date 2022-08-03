The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Announces 2020-2021 Award Recipients - See the Full List!
Pasadena Playhouse’s The Father received the most awards for a single production and the most awards overall, with nine.
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the award recipients for 2020 and 2021. Poor Clare (The Echo Theater Company) and The Father (Pasadena Playhouse) received the prestigious Production award, with additional honorees named in 18 other categories. In total, 13 different productions were honored, celebrating a wide range of Los Angeles theater. Pasadena Playhouse's The Father received the most awards for a single production and the most awards overall, with nine.
This year, out of an abundance of caution, the LADCC will once again forgo its annual event ceremony and will instead send the plaques to the honorees. Congratulations to all of the award recipients!
The complete list of award recipients for 2020 and 2021 is as follows:
Production:
Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
McCulloh Award for Revival
My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Lead Performance
Jordan Hull, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Alfred Molina, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Featured Performance
Sue Cremin, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Ann Noble, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Michael Sturgis, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Ensemble Performance
Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Solo Performance
Jim Ortlieb, Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, VS. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co.
Writing
Chiara Atik, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Florian Zeller (translation by Christopher Hampton), The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Writing Adaptation
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Musical Score
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
David Yazbek, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre
Music Direction
John Bell, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Andre Cerullo, Hamilton, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Adrian Ries, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre
Ryan Whyman, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Choreography
Jess Coffman, Suzanne Jolie, L.T. Martinez, Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Christopher Gatelli, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Direction
Alana Dietze, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Jessica Kubzansky, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Set Design
David Meyer, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Frederica Nascimento, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Lighting Design
Elizabeth Harper, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Natasha Katz, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Azra King-Abadi, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Costume Design
Christopher Oram, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Halei Parker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Sound Design
John Zalewski, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
CGI/Video
Kaitlyn Pietras, Jason H. Thompson, Revenge Song, Geffen Playhouse
Finn Ross, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Streaming Design
Corwin Evans, Bree Pavey, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland
Andrew Schmedake, The Ballad of Emmett Till, The Fountain Theatr
Specialty
Lily Bartenstein, Prop Design, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Jeremy Chernick, Visual Effects, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Joe Seely, Puppet Design, The ODDyssey, Troubadour Theater Company
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.