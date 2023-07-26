Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges in U.K. Trial

Spacey was found not guilty after over 12 hours of deliberation by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges in U.K. Trial

Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges in his U.K. criminal trial, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey, who faced nine charges of sexual assault against four men, was found not guilty after over 12 hours of deliberation by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

The trial began in June, following Spacey pleading not guilty to the charges, which ranged from unwanted touching to sexual acts, in instances dating between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey had denied all charges, alleging that two of the encounters were consensual, a third was a "clumsy pass", and the fourth he denied entirely.

When the trial began, there were 12 charges against him, as well as an additional count of indecent assault, which were later dropped.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Spacey grew up in California, and began his career as a stage actor during the 1980s, before being cast in supporting roles in film and television.

Spacey's first professional stage appearance was as a spear carrier in a New York Shakespeare Festival performance of Henry VI, Part 1 in 1981. The following year, he made his first Broadway appearance, as Oswald in a production of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts, starring Liv Ullmann. Then he portrayed Philinte in Molière's The Misanthrope. In 1984, Spacey appeared in a production of David Rabe's Hurlyburly, in which he rotated through each of the male parts (he would later play Mickey in the film version). Next came Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. In 1986, Spacey appeared in a production of Sleuth in a New Jersey dinner theatre.

Spacey's prominence as a stage actor began in 1986, when he was cast opposite Jack Lemmon, Peter Gallagher and Bethel Leslie as Jamie, the eldest Tyrone son, in Jonathan Miller's lauded production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night. 

He gained critical acclaim in the early 1990s, culminating in his first Oscar for The Usual Suspects (Supporting), followed by a Best Actor Oscar win for American Beauty (1999). He has starred in many other Hollywood films including Se7en, L.A. Confidential, Pay It Forward, and Superman Returns. He also served as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.



RELATED STORIES

1
IATSE Pink Contract Negotiations Continue this Week Photo
IATSE Pink Contract Negotiations Continue this Week

BroadwayWorld has just learned that IATSE Pink contract negotiations continue this week. IATSE Local 798 President Angela Johnson writes: '798 had a long negotiation meeting with the Broadway League and Disney today! The committee goes back to the table to continue to bargain on Thursday! Keep the solidarity going!'

2
Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Photo
Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE

The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway on July 24, at the Hayes Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out our interviews with the cast and creative team on the red carpet in the video here!

3
Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Photo
Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium

Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds performed God Bless America at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Caruso sang while Simmonds accompanied her with American Sign Language. Watch the full performance in the video here!

4
Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On Augu Photo
Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return to NYC for two LIVE performances Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm and 9pm at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St).

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/26: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE and THE SHARK IS BROKEN, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/26: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE and THE SHARK IS BROKEN, and More!
Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9
Photos: First Look at Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Rhea Perlman in LET'S CALL HER PATTYPhotos: First Look at Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Rhea Perlman in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson & Madison Wells Live Join JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producing TeamLaChanze, Taraji P. Henson & Madison Wells Live Join JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producing Team

Videos

Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You