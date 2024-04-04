Kate Shindle to Step Down as President of Actors' Equity Association

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Times has reported that Kate Shindle, who has served as president of Actors’ Equity Association for nine years, is stepping down from the role.

The position of Actors' Equity president is an unpaid volunteer psotion. Shindle revealed that she will resume working as an actor. She will conclude her term on May 23.

“It feels like it’s time,” Shindle stated. “We’ve accomplished a lot. And I think turnover is good for organizations. I’ve never been one who wanted to stay until the members threw me out.”

Shindle shared her thoughts on the current state of the industry, stating "We’re still in recovery mode. I was so excited at the end of last season, which for my money was just about the best Broadway season I can remember. It feels like a time where we as an industry are trying to tell stories that haven’t traditionally gotten the platform. But there might need to be some continued evolution on things like marketing."

On what's next for her, Shindle shared, "I’m auditioning all the time. All I ever wanted to be was an actor, and it really feels like time to refocus on my own career. I miss singing as much as anything. I want to be in a rehearsal room, getting new pages."

