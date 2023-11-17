Jessica Vosk & Mauricio Martínez to Host Annual Bryant Park Tree Lighting

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 28 at 6pm!

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Bryant Park's annual Tree Lighting at Bank of America Winter Village is returning on Tuesday, November 28 at 6pm! It will be hosted by Jessica Vosk and Mauricio Martínez.

The event will features performances by ice skaters Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, Ryan Bradley, skating pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Fraizer, and The Skyliners, the world premiere of Ice Theatre of New York's Jazz Nutcracker, choreographed by Kolton Krouse for Bryant Park, and Figure Skating in Harlem, skating to live music by vocalist Alicia Hall Moran.

Entry to the event is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Rink will close to the public at 1pm on Tuesday, November 28.  Public skating will resumes after the show, at 7pm. The Lodge Bar and Food Hall will remain open all day.

You can secure a Tree Lighting Watch and Skate Pass, which guarantees VIP view of Tree Lighting from the skate pen HERE

For more information visit: Click Here




