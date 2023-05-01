Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jann Klose Holds a Record Release Party At The Cutting Room

The event is on May 7, at 7 PM. 

May. 01, 2023  

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jann Klose and his band invite you to celebrate the release of his new album, "Surrender" at the Cutting Room on May 7, at 7 PM.

Confirmed is vocalist Randi Driscoll. Visit randidriscoll.com for more information.

Now back from is Sixth Tour of South Africa, Jann Klose continues the celebration of the release of his new studio album "Surrender." His music is finding airplay on radio throughout the world, including influencers WFUV, WPKN, WFDU, Asheville FM (103.3 fm), Pacific Coast FM, Sirius XM's Underground Garage....

Jann says, "Surrender' isn't meant to be understood in the traditional sense, "it doesn't refer to 'losing' per se. Quite the opposite, it's actually about winning! Winning, because there is enough strength inside to arrive at a point of true peace. A 'letting go' of baggage and a new, different approach to love, connection and self-awareness that wasn't present before."






