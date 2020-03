Irish Arts Center Suspends March Programming and Classes

Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... ( read more The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... ( read more Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... ( read more Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... ( read more Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... ( read more On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... ( read more