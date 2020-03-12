Irish Arts Center Suspends March Programming and Classes

Irish Arts Center has announced their suspension of March programming and classes.

See their note below:

We are writing to inform you that Irish Arts Center is suspending all programming and classes through the end of March in the interest of protecting its artists, audiences, teachers, students, colleagues, and the vulnerable among us, and to assist public health services in their effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Affected events include:



Celtic Appalachian Concert at Symphony Space (March 13)

IAC Open Day (March 14)

Book Day (March 17)

Sundays at Seven (March 22)

Visual Arts talk (March 24)

Johnny Gandelsman Bach concert (March 24)

Sinead Gleason Debut Voices (March 26)

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh & Dan Trueman (March 27)

IAC will seek to reschedule suspended performances and events where possible. We will keep you apprised.





