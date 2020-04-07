Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder - a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) - will be different from all other nights, as a panoply of performers, musicians, and religious scholars come together (digitally, from their own homes) to celebrate through music and comedy, the original story of the Exodus, and raise money for COVID-19 first responders.
Among those joining this virtual Seder and helping to tell the story of Passover: Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, Rabbi David Wolpe, and more to be announced.
While it will be free for everyone to watch, this virtual Seder will raise funds for the CDC Foundation's virus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund, by encouraging viewers to donate while they watch.
Rooted in tradition, but dynamically rendered and reinvented by StoryCourse, in association with Reboot, Erich Bergen, Rachel Sussman, and Rebecca Halperin, this Passover Seder begins at 8 PM EST and will be streamed on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and Tasty's YouTube.
"In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community," said head writer Alex Edelman, "we're thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring - and fighting - an actual plague."
Premiering exclusively on YouTube, viewers can tune in on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and Tasty's YouTube. Tasty is a distributing partner of Saturday Night Seder.
