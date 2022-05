INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/25

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/22/2022.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 257,558 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,350,185. The average ticket price was $129.49. Also of note this week, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH cancelled both performances on 5/21.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.70%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.89% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.49 is up $6.12 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,487,855 HAMILTON $2,266,325 THE LION KING $1,771,357 PLAZA SUITE $1,647,507 WICKED $1,572,052



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($164,479), PARADISE SQUARE ($241,952), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($270,637), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($304,809), HANGMEN ($306,868)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL $831,556 HAMILTON $213,073 WICKED $210,679 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD $169,445 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $164,357



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MINUTES ($-44,724), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ($-39,865), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-1,966), FUNNY GIRL ($3,315), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($3,840)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $283.20 HAMILTON $222.84 PLAZA SUITE $213.21 MACBETH $166.40 SIX $157.88



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PARADISE SQUARE ($53.74), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($59.42), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($70.55), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($79.21), ALADDIN ($82.95)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE MUSIC MAN 101% HADESTOWN 100.7% PLAZA SUITE 99.1% SIX 98.6% FUNNY GIRL 97.8%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (43.6%), HANGMEN (48.8%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (56.5%), PARADISE SQUARE (57.3%), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (57.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL 5146 WICKED 1714 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1495 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD 1164 MACBETH 909



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

PARADISE SQUARE (-986), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-725), COMPANY (-632), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (-336), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (-179)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..