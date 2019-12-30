INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/30

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/29/2019.



This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 350,714 tickets sold and a total gross of $55,765,408. The average ticket price was $159.01.

HADESTOWN broke its own record again today at the Kerr. For the week ending 12/29, the show grossed $1,693,119 for eight performances. The show's previous record was $1,623,020 over Thanksgiving (week ending 12/1/19).

Broadway's WAITRESS had the best week at the box office in over a year, grossing $1,270,489.70 for the week ending December 29 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The Broadway engagement of the long-running musical ends this Sunday, January 5, 2020.

At the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, the Tony Award-Winning Best Play reported weekly sales of $2,049,310 for the week ending December 29. The Broadway production is the best-selling straight play in Broadway history, having grossed $163,017,626 to date.

West Side Story, has once again broken the all-time Broadway Theatre house record for a single week, with a gross of $1,807,025.94. In 7 performances the previous week, West Side Story broke the record (with a gross of $1,497,319) held by Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella ($1,479,889.97, established on 12/29/13, for an 8-performance week).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrated Christmas week on Broadway with a gross ticket sales of $2,716,891.50 for the week ending December 29. Best week yet for the first new musical to open in the 2019 - 2020 Season, also a house record for a show at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations has once again broken the box office house record at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Ain't Too Proud's gross for the week ending December 29, 2019, was $1,865,016.90, the highest in the history of the Imperial Theatre. The musical broke its own record of $1,710,207.90 set the week of December 8, 2019. Prior to that, Billy Elliot: The Musical held the Imperial's house record, grossing $1,663,895.00 in January 2010.

A Christmas Carol, which opened on Broadway November 20, 2019, has just broken another box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. Adapted by Jack Thorneand directed by Matthew Warchus, A Christmas Carol grossed $954,054.40 over nine performances for the week ending December 29. It tops the house record previously held by Oh, Hello, the Nick Kroll and John Mulaney comedy that grossed $911,602 for the week ending January 1, 2017.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,646,320 THE LION KING $3,484,184 WICKED $3,217,944 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,716,892 ALADDIN $2,462,504



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE INHERITANCE ($426,366), THE SOUND INSIDE ($479,366), SLAVE PLAY ($490,146), OKLAHOMA! ($609,562), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($656,156)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING $1,229,839 THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS $1,039,852 FROZEN $935,764 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $872,341 ALADDIN $871,105



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE INHERITANCE ($-8,788), SLAVE PLAY ($67,864), THE SOUND INSIDE ($78,794), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($93,928), AMERICAN UTOPIA ($100,739)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $339.03 MOULIN ROUGE! $231.34 THE LION KING $228.82 HADESTOWN $227.60 DEAR EVAN HANSEN $203.25



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($81.57), THE SOUND INSIDE ($84.62), SLAVE PLAY ($87.51), THE INHERITANCE ($91.42), TOOTSIE ($98.20)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WICKED 160.71% HADESTOWN 154.76% BEETLEJUICE 147.13% AMERICAN UTOPIA 138.75% THE BOOK OF MORMON 137.09%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (37.48%), THE SOUND INSIDE (47.66%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (54.78%), SLAVE PLAY (58.89%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (64.08%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.5% BEETLEJUICE 102.2% COME FROM AWAY 102% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6% HAMILTON 101.5%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (55.6%), THE SOUND INSIDE (71%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (77.7%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (79.6%), Derren Brown: SECRET (85.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS 7004 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 3557 TOOTSIE 2940 MOULIN ROUGE! 2630 THE LION KING 2349



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week





Source: The Broadway League.







