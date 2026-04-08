Hunter College MFA Program Will Present Industry Reading of I'M A REALLY GOOD SWIMMER

The Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College will present an industry reading of I'm a Really Good Swimmer by Mya Ison, directed by Taylor Reynolds on Friday, April 10th at 3PM.

I'm a Really Good Swimmer is a two-hander about fracturing of identity and self-destruction. A young, biracial woman finds herself on the brink of drowning in the ocean. As she tries to sift through the disjointed episodes of her life flashing before her eyes, she discovers that all these experiences feature the same face over and over again. She is forced to confront what these faces mean about her own relationship to whiteness only to find that the only way through may be to dive deeper.

The reading will feature Ayana Workman (Glass, Kill, What If, If, If Only, Imp.), Kelly McAndrew (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), and Tẹmídayọ Amay (black odyssey).

Playwright: Mya Ison (she/her) is an actor/playwright currently studying as a first-year MFA Playwriting candidate at Hunter College! Her plays are a relentless search for Black voices in the places where they've been erased: in the ordinary, in the future, and in the archive. Select Playwriting credits: crawlspace (Reading/Residency at The Cell 2026, Workshop @ The Flea 2024), Fruit Fly (Liberation Theatre Company Reading/Residency '24-25), Laure (Lanford Wilson Festival Finalist 2026, O'Neill New Playwrights' Conference Finalist 2024, BAPF Finalist 2023). Her plays have been workshopped at NYTW, The Cell, The Flea, Liberation Theatre Company, and The Tank. Select Acting credits: Theatre- Adia & Clora Snatch Joy (Huntington Theatre Workshop), Cowboy and the Moon (Atlantic MIXFest), According to Howard (York Theatre Co.), Little Shop of Horrors (Virginia Theatre Festival); TV- Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV). BFA, Boston University. Learn more at myaison.com!

Director: Taylor Reynolds Taylor Reynolds is an OBIE-award winning director based in New York, originally from Chicago. Selected directing credits: The Waterfall (WP/Thrown Stone), The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes (Woolly Mammoth), Fat Ham (Studio Theatre, Helen Hayes nomination for Best Director), This Land Was Made (Vineyard Theatre), Clyde's (Berkeley Rep/Huntington Theatre), Tambo & Bones (Playwrights Horizons/CTG), Man Cave (Page 73), The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, NYT Critic's Pick), and Plano (Clubbed Thumb, Drama Desk nomination for Best Director). Taylor has also worked as a director and collaborator with companies including The Movement Theatre Company, Playwrights Center, MCC, EST, Atlantic Theater Company, Two River Theater Company, Ojai Playwrights Conference, and The 24 Hour Plays. She is a New Georges Affiliated Artist, 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient, 2017-2018 Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow, and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab alum. www.iamtaylorreynolds.com

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is a highly-selective and rigorous two-year program located in the heart of New York City. Hunter MFA students study with award-winning dramatists including David Adjmi, Eboni Booth, Lisa D'Amour, Haruna Lee, and Anne Washburn in a program that offers intensive, hands-on writing workshops and fosters a collaborative, close-knit artistic community. With only five students in each cohort, the program ensures each playwright receives dedicated, personal attention. As part of the CUNY system, the Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is noted for providing an exceptional and affordable education. For more information about the program, click here: https://theatre.hunter.cuny.edu/mfa

The reading is open to industry guests and the public.