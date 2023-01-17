Hannah Waddingham Will Host the 2023 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham has been announced as the host for this year's Olivier Awards, as tickets go on sale today!

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard, which will take place on Sunday 2 April, go on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders today (Tuesday 17 January) via priceless.com.

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards celebrates the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso, will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

As Jason Manford hands over the hosting baton to his good friend Hannah Waddingham, the Society of London Theatre would like to thank him for doing such a brilliant job over the last five years. We look forward to working with Jason again in the future.

Mastercard continues its partnership for the 13th year and will once again sponsor the Mastercard Best New Musical Award.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre, said, "The Olivier Awards are the highlight of the theatrical calendar - a time for the industry to come together with fans to celebrate the extraordinary talent both on our stages and behind the curtain. Already, in our first few months of this job, it is clear that we have joined a uniquely innovative, diverse and resilient sector. To be able to recognise these qualities on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall will be a real thrill. We are also hugely thankful for Mastercard's continued support."