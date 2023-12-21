HUMBUG, THE SCROOGE MUSICAL Cast Album Out Now

Starring Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli and featuring a talented ensemble, this evocative score blends choral, music theater, jazz, and classical influences.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

HUMBUG, THE SCROOGE MUSICAL Cast Album Out Now

Composer Philip David Stern is delighted to announce the release of his studio cast album, "Humbug, the Scrooge Musical," this Friday, December 22nd, 2023. Narrated by Broadway's Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) and starring Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as the old curmudgeon Scrooge, 'Humbug' also features crossover tenor Josh Page - known for his appearances on AGT, Forte, and Brothers Page - as Bob Cratchit.

Broadway's Tamar Greene (currently starring as George Washington in Hamilton), plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, accompanied by the Moipei Triplets, the world-class trio from Kenya, as the Humbugs. Rounding out the stellar cast is a powerful group of performing artists including Vishal Vaidya as the Nephew, Samantha Williams as Belle, and Leana Rae Concepcion as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Stern recorded the 16-piece Humbug Chorus at Power Station NYC. The evocative score is diverse yet seamless and its unique blend of choral, music theater, jazz, and classical influences create a rich tonal palette that complements Charles Dickens' words beautifully. Philip David Stern is a Canadian-American composer who resides in Burlington, Vermont. His most recent album, "Stone Crossed," was released with Broadway Records in 2021. Humbug is the first album released on Stern's independent label, NYSO Records. We warmly invite you to listen to "Humbug: The Scrooge Musical" on the NYSO Records website ahead of time (see links below), share your thoughts through a review, and of course, include the album in your holiday airplay.



