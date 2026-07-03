HB Studio To Present A Conversation With Youlim Nam & Miryam Coppersmith

HB Studio will present an evening of conversation with actor, playwright, producer, and director Youlim Nam, a 2026 HB Studio Resident Artist whose work explores identity, language, memory, and the creative possibilities of bilingual theatre.

The conversation goes behind the scenes of Nam's creative process, examining her approach to bilingual dramaturgy, the artistic decisions involved in writing and staging work across two languages, and the development of new plays that bridge cultures. The talk will be moderated by multidisciplinary artist Miryam Coppersmith, Executive Director of thINKingDANCE.

Youlim Nam is a New York City-based multidisciplinary artist from Seoul, Korea, working across theater, film, and performance as an actor, playwright, producer, and director. Her original work has been presented at venues including Chain Theatre, Gene Frankel Theatre, and Theatre Row.

In 2026, she was named one of three Resident Artists selected nationally for HB Studio's Rehearsal Space Residency - supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs - where she developed her bilingual full-length play New Year's Day (Sae Hae), a work exploring Korean-American identity, language, and memory across generations, now used as course material at institutions including the University of Michigan's Theatre Studies program. That same year, she was invited as an Artist-in-Residence at the Six Viewpoints Institute Residency at Salisbury University, and this July she directs two productions at the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival: her original one-act Get Out of My Head!!! and Eric Conger's In a Blind.

Founded by immigrant actor and director Herbert Berghof in 1945, HB Studio is one of the original New York acting studios, a nonprofit organization supporting lifelong practice in the theatre arts. Its students, faculty, and alumni form a vibrant community of actors, playwrights, and directors.

A Conversation with Youlim Nam & Miryam Coppersmith will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT at HB Playwrights Theatre located at 124 Bank Street, New York, NY. Admission is free; RSVP is required. For reservations, visit events.humanitix.com/youlimnamandmiryamcoppersmithconversation.

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