Four/four, with AudioFemme & ThrdCoast, Presents OPEN AIR, A Series Of New Dance And Music Collaborations, in

four/four presents, a curatorial platform commissioning collaborations between musicians, choreographers, and dancers, will produce its first series of live collaborative outdoor shows this summer entitled Open Air, hosted monthly from June through September 2021.

These site-specific performances are mostly free to the public and feature musicians Moor Mother, Madison McFerrin, Mary Lattimore, and Melanie Charles collaborating with choreographers Rena Butler, Kayla Farrish, Samantha Figgins and Jessica Pinkett of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and Loni Landon, and will feature dancers from Abraham In Motion, Bill T. Jones, Gibney Dance, Ailey II, and others.

Open Air is a music and dance discovery platform and provides opportunities for artists to connect and create new work once again in a live setting, stepping out of their usual collaborator circles and expanding their network and audience. The schedule is below. To make a reservation, go to fourfourpresents.com/events.

Shows will begin with a guest DJ set, followed by a 30-minute music set from the musician, a 15-minute except from the choreographer, and will culminate with the premiere of a commissioned work between dancers, choreographer, and musician. Additionally, four/four will livestream these shows and film each performance for audiences who are not able to experience the live event.

four/four works to bridge the gap between dance and music audiences and to develop a new network to align artists, and values championing up-and-coming artists as much as established talent, aiming to create space for artists to grow and for audiences to grow with them.

Since four/four began its journey in May 2020, it has been commissioned to create work for such organizations as Central Park SummerStage and Brooklyn music venue Public Records to present a digital music and dance series entitled TETHERED. four/four brought together musicians and dancers from all over the world to collaborate on films for these organizations featuring artists such as Jon Batiste, Madison McFerrin, Charlotte Dos Santos, L'Rain, Xenia Rubinos, Samora Pinderhughes, and Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang (of Son Lux), and dancers from Alvin Ailey, Batsheva, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Martha Graham Dance Company, Nederlands Dans Theater, and more.

OPEN AIR SERIES PROGRAMMING 2021

Wednesday, June 9

Madison McFerrin with Samantha Figgins and Jessica Pinkett (of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater with dancers from Ailey II and Abraham In Motion (A.I.M.)

Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell, Harlem (Bradhurst Avenue and West 151st Street, Manhattan 10039)

Early Show: 5:30PM Doors / 6:00PM Show

Late Show: 7:30PM Doors / 8:00PM Show

Free with RSVP / $25 VIP Reserved Seat

Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15

Mary Lattimore and Loni Landon

The Green-Wood Cemetery, Greenwood Heights

Presented in Partnership with The Green-Wood Cemetery (500 25th Street, Brooklyn 11232)

Doors: 6:00PM / Show: 7:00PM

$25

Intrigued by the notion that cemeteries can act as both sites for both mourning and social engagement, choreographer Loni Landon and experimental harpist Mary Lattimore have created a site-specific performance at Green-Wood Cemetary exploring the possibilities of rebirth and renewal after loss. At the end of the performance, the audience will be invited to participate in a meditation and sound bath.

Sunday, August 8

Melanie Charles and Kayla Farrish

Bushwick Playground Basketball Courts, Brooklyn (1401 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, 11237)

Early Show: 5:30PM Doors / 6:00PM Show

Late Show: 7:30PM Doors / 8:00PM Show

Free with RSVP / $25 VIP Reserved Seat

Wednesday, September 15

Moor Mother and Rena Butler

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, Dumbo (2 Furman Street, Brooklyn, 11201)

Early Show: 5:30PM Doors / 6:00PM Show

Late Show: 7:30PM Doors / 8:00PM Show

Free with RSVP / $25 VIP Reserved Seat

Learn more at https://www.fourfourpresents.com.