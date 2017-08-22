First Look - Poster Art Revealed for OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE

Image courtesy of Yahoo

Disney has shared poster art via Yahoo for the new holiday film OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE. The all-new featurette will open in US theaters in front of Disney/Pixar's COCO beginning November 22nd. Featuring four new original songs, the 21-minute featurette welcomes the original cast and characters back to the big screen, including Olaf (voice of Josh Gad), who is on a mission to harness the best holiday traditions for Anna (voice of Kristen Bell), Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff).



Directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton ("Prep & Landing"), produced by Oscar® winner Roy Conli ("Big Hero 6"), with original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson ("Between the Lines"), "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" celebrates characters who won over audiences worldwide when "Frozen" first hit the big screen in 2013.



Earning more than $1.27 billion globally, the film won two Academy Awards® (best animated film and best original song with "Let It Go") and a Golden Globe® (best animated feature film). Slated for November 2019, Walt Disney Animation Studios' untitled feature-length follow-up to the hit film reunites filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho with the Grammy®- and Oscar®-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Source: Yahoo

