Factory|Refractory: Eryc Taylor Dance's New Immersive Dance Odyssey Comes to SLATE
The event is on November 20, 2022.
Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) presents a new world premiere immersive dance theatre performance entitled Factory|Refractory on November 20, 2022 (Doors: 5 PM/Show: 6 PM, After-party with a cash bar and DJ: 7 PM) at SLATE (54 W. 21st). A limited supply of FREE standing-room tickets is available. Reserved Seating varies from $35 to $250. Ticket link here.
The piece is a multi-media, multi-sensory dance tribute to NYC and the artists who defined its nightlife in the mid-1990s. Experience an odyssey of art, addiction, recovery, and destiny. Attendees follow the story of a young, impressionable artist in a new city full of exhilarating passions and deadly vices, with live-feed projections enhancing the journey.
Conceived by Artistic Director Eryc Taylor and inspired by his observations and experiences in 1990s nightlife, Factory|Refractory features dancer Sashalie Rios, co-starring Alex Tenreiro Theis, with Principal dancers Cameron Arnold, Israel Harris, Miranda Stuck, and Taylor Ennen; Corps dancers Imani Arnett, Isoke Wright, and Julia Foti; and Understudy/Swing as Divieta Sahajwala.
Factory/Refractory is a tribute to NYC's club kid scene and a nod to Andy Warhol's Factory events. The mid-1990s was an era popularized by dance club personalities, including Amanda LePore, Richie Rich, and others still working in today's entertainment and fashion scene. These artistic and fashion-conscious creatives were most notable for their flamboyant and eccentric costumes. As a cabaret-style, multi-sensory experience in four parts, Factory/Refractory addresses addiction, mental health, struggle, recovery, and destiny. These themes are inspiring forces that shaped Taylor's choreography and vision, with original scores by Daniel Tobias reflecting the time and mood of the work as a whole. This project is made possible partly by The New York State Council on the Arts, The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, and the generous support of the Marta Heflin Foundation.
