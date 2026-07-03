FUNERAL OF GOD Announces Cast For World Premiere

The full company has been announced for the world premiere of FUNERAL OF GOD, a new play by Brian S. Brijbag, Esq., directed by Noa Brenner.

Leading the five-person ensemble is Hunter Thore, known to television audiences from TLC's long-running series My Big Fat Fabulous Life, in the role of Marvin.

Funeral of god features Alyssa Silver as the Director, Regina Palian as Helen, Hunter Thore as Marvin, Cal Wright as Jax, and Emma Anne Johnson as the Stagehand. Shilpa Raju understudies Helen and the Director, and Mike McNulty understudies Marvin, Jax, and the Stagehand.

In Funeral of god, a theatre company attempts the impossible: rehearsing the funeral of god. As arguments over staging, ritual, and meaning spiral into increasingly absurd theatrical chaos, rehearsal and reality begin to collapse into one another. Beneath the comedy lies a deeply human reckoning with belief, grief, memory, and the stories we tell to avoid what hurts most.

Equal parts absurdist comedy and existential inquiry, Funeral of god evokes the theatrical lineage of Samuel Beckett, Tom Stoppard, and Luigi Pirandello while finding a distinctly contemporary voice.

'This is a play that lives or dies on its company, and this one plays every note, the absurd and the aching, often in the same breath,' said playwright and producer Brian S. Brijbag, Esq. 'With Hunter Thore anchoring a fearless ensemble, audiences are going to meet a Funeral of god that is as funny as it is unexpectedly moving.'

The production will play four performances only, July 30-August 2, 2026, as part of the 10th anniversary Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street in New York City.Tickets are $30 general admission and $40 premium seating. Tickets for FUNERAL OF GOD are available at funeralofgod.com. Festival tickets are also available through broadwayboundfest.com.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY BOUND THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival returns in 2026 for its 10th anniversary season, featuring the world premieres of two musicals and ten new plays by writers from New York and across the country. The festival runs July 23-August 16, 2026, at AMT Theater in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

With the motto 'Where playwrights take center stage,' Broadway Bound Theatre Festival is a curated developmental theatre festival dedicated to supporting new plays and musicals. The festival provides selected playwrights with dramaturgical support, workshops, readings, talkbacks, technical and front-of-house support, and resources designed to help writers develop and self-produce their work for a professional New York stage.

Over the past decade, Broadway Bound Theatre Festival has earned recognition as one of New York City's Top Ten Theatre Festivals by Time Out New York. The festival continues to showcase emerging and established playwrights while creating an accessible path for new theatrical work to reach New York audiences.

The 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival takes place at AMT Theater, an Off-Broadway venue on West 45th Street in the Theater District, close to Times Square and public transportation.

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