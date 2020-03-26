Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand MACBETH On Hiatus

Production on the film adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth starring Tony and Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand has been placed on hold by A24, due to the current virus pandemic.

There is no word on when the film, adapted and directed by Joel Coen, will resume production.

The film also stars Brendan Gleeson as Duncan, Corey Hawkins as Macduff and Harry Melling as Malcolm

Macbeth tells the story of a Scottish lord whobecomes convinced by a trio of witches that he is destined to become king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife, he does what he has to with the goal of seizing the crown.

The latest version of the film starred Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. The first ever film adaptation of Macbeth came in 1948 from director Orson Welles.

Washington recently starred on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, in which he was nominated for a Tony. In 2010 he won the Tony Award his role in Fences. He also starred on Broadway in another Shakespeare story, Julius Caesar.

McDormand won the 2011 Tony Award for Broadway's Good People. She has also already played Lady Macbeth in a the 2016 Berkeley Rep production of the play.





