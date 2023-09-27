Deanna Giulietti Will Debut Monthly Performances at RiseNY

The first performance is set for Thursday, September 28 at 4:30pm.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

 Influencer and singer Deanna Giulietti will be the latest performer to entertain New Yorkers from Lady Liberty’s Torch at Rise NY on Thursday, September 28 at 4:30 pm. This special performance is part of RiseNY’s acclaimed “Torch Song Series” which features performances by stars from Broadway’s most popular shows and other top music personalities. 

Deanna is known for her riveting musical performances, as well as her engaging TikTok and YouTube videos where millions of followers enjoy her humorous takes on topics such as pop-culture, dating and lifestyle tips, and her experiences auditioning for roles on Broadway, film, and television. This past summer she made headlines for her “Broadway Dreams Roles” performance at Times Square’s Bowtie, where she entertained visitors with her renditions of classic Broadway songs.

Deanna’s performance will be the first in a monthly installment for RiseNY’s “Torch Song Series.” The acclaimed series, which debuted this past summer, has already welcomed Broadway performers, top names in music, and New York City icons, such as the Naked Cowboy who recently celebrated 25 years entertaining New Yorkers and visitors from around the world from Lady Liberty’s Torch.

“Deanna is a unique talent whose star is on the rise,” said James Sanna, CEO of RiseNY. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the “Torch Song Series” and look forward to her monthly performances.”

“There is no better place to chase after your dreams than NEW YORK CITY,” said Ms. Giulietti. “I am honored to perform in the TORCH—and grateful to RiseNY for believing in me and supporting my Broadway dreams!” 

Members of the media, influencers, and fans are invited to witness this premiere celebration. The free event promises an unforgettable evening of music, excitement, and the chance to witness another memorable Times Square moment.


WHAT: Deanna Giuletti RiseNY “Torch Song Series” Debut   

WHERE: RiseNY - 160 West 45th Street, New York, NY

WHEN: Thursday, September 28 at 4:30pm




