David Mills Returns To Pangea With Premiere Of GLAMOUR + DESPAIR

Comedy cabaret firebrand and American ex-pat in London David Mills returns to NYC's Pangea for the 5th time in the club's prime venue, the jewel-box Cabaret Room with a screamingly jaded look at the apocalypse in the world premiere of "glamour + despair." Joined by Jody Shelton on the piano, Mills takes us on a scathing romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture, eviscerating everything from celebrity to casual sex, guns to social media, drugs to affirmations, and much more. Two performances at Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NYC Saturdays - April 22 & 29 at 9:30PM.

Inspired by the sardonic wit of Paul Lynde, the musical audacity of Sandra Bernhard, and the casual elegance of Irish comedian Dave Allen, Mills turns his acidic humor on today's harrowing headlines while skewering the unrelenting horrors of contemporary life. Mills mashes up his biting wit with surprising reinterpretations of forgotten 50s classics, undiscovered 70s soul bangers, 90s indie standards, and even something from the past decade. Stephen Mosher of Broadway World declared Mills' previous Pangea engagement, "One of the most flawlessly constructed nights of comedy one is likely to see."

WHAT: David Mills: glamour + despair

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

WHERE: Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

HOW MUCH: $20 advance, $25 door (cash only). $20 food & drink minimum.

DOORS OPEN AT 9:00 p.m.

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233620®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2Fglamourdespair?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1