Dallas Black Dance Theatre To Return to New York City at the Joyce Theater

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will be performing three works, all of which are premiering for the first time in New York.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will begin the new year with performances at The Joyce Theater (175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th St) January 12-13, 2024 at 8pm, as one of three companies handpicked by Jacob’s Pillow Associate Curator Melanie George to participate in this year’s American Dance Platform. 

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The American Dance Platform at the Joyce Theater is a commemoration of the life and legacy of Theodore S. Bartwink, who served as a trustee for the Joyce Theater Foundation from 1993 to 2004 and was a member of The Harkness Foundation for Dance. This year, the eighth edition of this remarkable occasion will be curated by Melanie George, Jacob's Pillow Associate Curator. The event will showcase a single dance company per program, with each company performing twice during the week.

The other companies involved this year include Dormeshia Tap Collective and Josette Wiggan, who will be joining forces with Michelle N. Gibson for a program titled Jazz at the Joyce and Soles of Duede.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will be performing three works, all of which are premiering for the first time in New York: Black in Time by Kameron N. Saunders, Critical Mass by Nobert De La Cruz III and T A B E R N A C L E by Chanel DaSilva.

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE

Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, and currently under the direction of 
Melissa M. Young, Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at the highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. As the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas, DBDT is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation, the seventh-largest contemporary modern dance company, and ranked 36th among the nation’s leading ballet companies. Located in the thriving downtown Dallas Arts District, DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.6 million arts patrons and 2.8 million students in 33 states and 16 countries on five continents. The performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation’s most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob’s Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela. Since the pandemic began in 2020, DBDT performances have also been viewed virtually in 43 countries. The Company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist (2008) and received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Arts Education (2017). 

For more details about Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit ww.dbdt.com.

Photo credit: Kent Barker 




