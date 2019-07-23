DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Andrew Barth Feldman Stops By The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales

This week, The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomed Broadway's current Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman.

Overnight, Andrew made the jump from watching his favorite show on Broadway to starring in it.

After winning the 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor, Andrew Barth Feldman found his way -- at the age of 16 -- into the title role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, his first professional gig, ever.

The show covers his humble upbringings, falling in love with theatre, being discovered by Stacey Mindich and Tara Rubin, deciding to leave high school to be on Broadway, and beyond.

In this episode, Andrew discusses:

The feelings behind what probably means missing the last year and a half of high school

What being on Broadway means for his health, physically and vocally

The advice, or lack thereof, that Ben Platt and Taylor Trensch gave him about being Evan

His intense love of Disney World... and Legos

