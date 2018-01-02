Conductor Charles Dutoit Replaced at New York Philharmonic Concerts Following Assault Allegations

According to the New York Times, Charles Dutoit has stepped down from the conductor's podium following sexual assault allegations. Joshua Weilerstein will replace him at a series of upcoming New York Philharmonic concerts in January.

On December 21, the Associated Press reported that four women accused Dutoit of sexual assault between 1985 and 2010. He denied the accusations but still stepped down from many orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London where he was artistic director and principal conductor.

Dutoit had planned to conduct the New York Philharmonic's Ravel-centered program January 17-20, but Weilerstein will be taking over, with the program unchanged.

Mr. Weilerstein became assistant conductor at the New York Philharmonic in 2011. He is also the artistic director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne in Switzerland.

