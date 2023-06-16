Concord Theatricals Recordings Digitally Re-Releases THE GAY 90S MUSICAL, THE PAUL SIMON ALBUM & More

Albums released include The Kander & Ebb Album by Brent Barrett, The Fantasticks In Jazz by The Trotter Trio, and more.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Concord Theatricals Recordings has digitally re-released the fourth wave of albums from the former Fynsworth Alleytheatrical recorded music catalog, including 12 titles that have not previously been available to stream or download.

 

All of the catalog albums now available from Concord Theatricals Recordings can be viewed HERE.

 

The former Fynsworth Alley catalog, which Concord Theatricals Recordings acquired in 2022, comprises a variety of cast recordings, theatre songwriter and artist albums, instrumental albums and compilation series. Today’s release contains four cast recordings, five vocal albums by Broadway and cabaret stars, and three musical compilations – including songs by Cy Coleman, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Burton Lane, Alan Jay Lerner, Frederick Loewe, and Paul Simon.

 

“We’re happy to bring yet another batch of fine albums back into circulation,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “This fourth wave includes a great variety of shows, artists, and songwriters that we hope you’ll enjoy.”

 

Albums Now Available to Stream or Download: 

 

  1. Everybody’s Gettin’ Into The Act (Studio Cast Recording) – HERE
  2. Forbidden Hollywood (Original Cast Recording) – HERE
  3. The Gay 90s Musical (Original Cast Recording) – HERE
  4. Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Original Cast Recording) – HERE
  5. The Kander & Ebb Album by Brent Barrett – HERE
  6. A Night For Romance by George Bugatti – HERE
  7. Judy Sings Judy by Judy Butterfield – HERE
  8. Doing Something Right: Randy Graff Sings Cy Coleman by Randy Graff – HERE
  9. Alone Together by Linda Purl – HERE
  10. The Fantasticks In Jazz by The Trotter Trio – HERE
  11. Lerner, Loewe, Lane & Friends – HERE
  12. The Paul Simon Album – HERE

 

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the currently-running, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott WittmanShaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording), and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

 

Concord Theatricals

is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. www.concordtheatricals.com

 

Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company’s catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings, which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide. 

 



