Christopher Bishop Fine Art Showcases 'Works On Paper By Modern Masters:1930â€“2008'

Christopher Bishop Fine Art has announced the gallery's spring exhibition, Modern Masters: 1930 - 2008, on view from May 11 through June 3, 2023. The exhibition will present exceptional modern and contemporary drawings and watercolor paintings by Georg Baselitz, Henri Matisse, Sam Francis, and Zao Wou-Ki.



Modern Masters features drawings by Matisse that illustrate the artist's process and drive to perfection. Etude de Coeurs, 1944, is a collection of hearts in slightly different sizes, shapes and rotations. The shapes are similar to the artist's well-known heart motif from his 1947 Jazz series. Etudes de Feuilles, 1939, emphasizes the artist's effort to accurately capture his botanical subject for study, and Branche de Feuilles et Fleurs, 1945, showcases the essence of the botanical specimens that can only come from close investigation.



A group of four 2008 ink drawings with watercolor by Baselitz are from a series of 16 works entitled Mrs. Lenin and the Nightingale, which incorporate the artist's well-known upside-down motif. He uses distinctive repositioning to encourage the viewer to reexamine the subjects, which in this case are Vladmir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. The images are almost certainly a commentary on the violence and tragedy that destabilized the Europe of Baselitz's youth.



"Baselitz, in this iconic series, is reflecting on the history of the 20th century and the origins of modern Germany. The shadows of 1930s Germany loom large. The result is a profound comment on the tragedy of the era," Christopher Bishop said. "The recent Baselitz shows at the Morgan Library and the Centre Pompidou show the depth and breadth of his work as one of the most important artists and thinkers of our time."



Christopher Bishop Fine Art will participate in two art walks this May. The Upper East Side Art Walk will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Madison Avenue Spring Gallery Walk takes place on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. Aside from the May art walks, Modern Masters will be open by appointment: contact (212) 249-2118 or info@christopherbishopfineart.com.

