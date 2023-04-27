Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christopher Bishop Fine Art Showcases 'Works On Paper By Modern Masters:1930â€“2008'

The exhibit is on view from May 11 through June 3, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023 Â 
Christopher Bishop Fine Art Showcases 'Works On Paper By Modern Masters:1930â€“2008'

Christopher Bishop Fine Art has announced the gallery's spring exhibition, Modern Masters: 1930 - 2008, on view from May 11 through June 3, 2023. The exhibition will present exceptional modern and contemporary drawings and watercolor paintings by Georg Baselitz, Henri Matisse, Sam Francis, and Zao Wou-Ki.

Modern Masters features drawings by Matisse that illustrate the artist's process and drive to perfection. Etude de Coeurs, 1944, is a collection of hearts in slightly different sizes, shapes and rotations. The shapes are similar to the artist's well-known heart motif from his 1947 Jazz series. Etudes de Feuilles, 1939, emphasizes the artist's effort to accurately capture his botanical subject for study, and Branche de Feuilles et Fleurs, 1945, showcases the essence of the botanical specimens that can only come from close investigation.

A group of four 2008 ink drawings with watercolor by Baselitz are from a series of 16 works entitled Mrs. Lenin and the Nightingale, which incorporate the artist's well-known upside-down motif. He uses distinctive repositioning to encourage the viewer to reexamine the subjects, which in this case are Vladmir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. The images are almost certainly a commentary on the violence and tragedy that destabilized the Europe of Baselitz's youth.

"Baselitz, in this iconic series, is reflecting on the history of the 20th century and the origins of modern Germany. The shadows of 1930s Germany loom large. The result is a profound comment on the tragedy of the era," Christopher Bishop said. "The recent Baselitz shows at the Morgan Library and the Centre Pompidou show the depth and breadth of his work as one of the most important artists and thinkers of our time."

Christopher Bishop Fine Art will participate in two art walks this May. The Upper East Side Art Walk will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Madison Avenue Spring Gallery Walk takes place on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. Aside from the May art walks, Modern Masters will be open by appointment: contact (212) 249-2118 or info@christopherbishopfineart.com.





Related Stories
Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT With An Update On Cicada, Cicada Photo
Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'
Nathan LaneÂ stopped by Late Night WithÂ Seth MeyersÂ last night to promote his new film, Beau Is Afraid. See video of his visit.
Review Roundup: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORKÂ opens on Broadway tonight,Â Wednesday, March 26th, 2023, at Broadwayâ€™sÂ St. James TheatreÂ (246 West 44thÂ Street). Read reviews for the show!
Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Companys Spring 20 Photo
Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala
Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala, being held Monday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Julia Murney (Baby, The Wild Party), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect's Notes From Now), Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), Matthew McGloin (Prospect's The Hello Girls), and Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance, West Coast Premiere).
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFAs Easter Bonnet Competition Photo
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet Competition
The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets asÂ Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSâ€™Â Easter Bonnet CompetitionÂ returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'
April 26, 2023

Nathan LaneÂ stopped by Late Night WithÂ Seth MeyersÂ last night to promote his new film, Beau Is Afraid. See video of his visit.
Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 GalaHannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala
April 26, 2023

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala, being held Monday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Julia Murney (Baby, The Wild Party), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect's Notes From Now), Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), Matthew McGloin (Prospect's The Hello Girls), and Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance, West Coast Premiere).
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet CompetitionPhotos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet Competition
April 26, 2023

The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets asÂ Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSâ€™Â Easter Bonnet CompetitionÂ returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.
United Palace to Celebrate the 76th Annual Tony Awards With Special 'Broadway Bound' ProgrammingUnited Palace to Celebrate the 76th Annual Tony Awards With Special 'Broadway Bound' Programming
April 26, 2023

The Tony Awards andÂ United Palace will present a series of community events in celebration ofÂ TheÂ 76th Annual Tony AwardsÂ which will broadcast live from the historic United Palace for the first time onÂ Sunday, June 11, 2023.Â Â 
Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonFlorence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 26, 2023

American Repertory Theatre has announced titles for its 2023/24 Season, including the highly-anticipated new musical adaptation Gatsby featuring an original score from award-winning recording artist, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.Â 
share