Christie's, Mark Seliger Studio and RAD to Auction Portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda & More to Benefit Virus Relief Organizations

Christie's, Mark Seliger Studio, and RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) have announced a new joint fundraising and advocacy campaign, RADArt4Aid, a dedicated global auction to benefit multiple COVID-19 relief organizations. Award-winning American photographer Mark Seliger, known for iconic portraits of politicians, musicians, actors and celebrities featured on the covers of Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair, is contributing limited-edition prints from his own archives to a special philanthropic auction at Christie's, with the goal of raising as much money as possible for charity during these unprecedented times. RAD is producing the campaign and driving advocacy for the benefitting charities.

The auction will feature 25 of Seliger's most-celebrated portraits, including: Jennifer Aniston, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Tom Hanks, John Lee Hooker, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Garcia, Courtney Love, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Willie Nelson, Brad Pitt, President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Nicole Kidman, Jerry Seinfeld, Snoop Dogg, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Schumer, U2, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon. 100% of the proceeds from the auction of each portrait will be donated to the subject's charity of choice, to raise awareness and vital funds for organizations that support relief for victims, front-line workers, and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Where possible, the portraits include a signed note from the sitter as a personal thank-you to the successful bidder.

Selected charities to receive proceeds from the portrait sales include: America's Food Fund, American Red Cross, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Direct Relief, Get Us PPE, Good+Foundation, Hidden Heroes, The Let Love Rule Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Middle Way House, The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, New York Cares, The Prince's Trust, Support + Feed, and World Central Kitchen, amongst others.

The auction opens for bidding May 28 and runs through June 12, with all browsing and bidding conducted entirely online. In addition, Christie's and Mark Seliger Studio (in association with Beekman Social and Lund & Partners) have partnered to produce accompanying videos and content that will reveal the never-before told stories behind the photo shoots that produced these extraordinary portraits.

Photographer Mark Seliger commented: "My career has been built on connecting with and understanding people and their stories with the desire to represent them in a way that is authentic and, in some cases, a bit fantastic. My team and I have curated a special group of prints for this auction that illustrate some of my favorite subjects and moments from the last 30 years. Art and creativity as a source of love, introspection, and joy have persevered through every tragedy we've faced together, and I trust they will continue to inspire us as we work through this pandemic. Thank you to everyone who contributes to making this auction a success; in doing so, you will have a significant impact in helping those in need."

RAD Co-founders Carineh Martin and Arianne Phillips added: "We are so pleased to announce that we have partnered with one of the world's most prestigious and influential auction houses for our largest and most philanthropically diverse campaign: RADArt4Aid. When Mark asked us to collaborate on a retrospective sale to benefit COVID-19 relief, we knew Christie's would be the perfect partner to help us raise critical funds for the many incredible charities on the frontlines of this crisis. Activating a network of our altruistic and high-profile friends to help people in need is what RAD was founded upon and we're deeply honored to bring together such a purposeful and dynamic coalition to support our mission."

Christie's President, Americas Jennifer Zatorski commented: "Christie's is committed to supporting organizations large and small in their efforts to raise awareness and critical funds for COVID-19 relief. In partnership with the many inspiring personalities who are his subjects, Mark Seliger and RAD have together created a unique and broadly-appealing fundraising opportunity that we are delighted to introduce to Christie's global community of collectors on May 28."

RADArt4AID will be presented as a special addition to Christie's themed online-only sale of Post-War and Contemporary Art entitled "Virtue". RADArt4Aid opens for preview and bidding on May 28, and remains open for bids through June 12. All browsing and bidding is entirely online and accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Christie's website, mobile device, and Christie's app and all payment is by credit card.

