Chita Rivera to be Featured on Projects with Jason's ARTISTS IN CONVERSATION Livestream

Projects with Jason continues its new livestream series, Artists in Conversation, with a special live event featuring three-time Tony Award-winning actress and theatre icon Chita Rivera on Saturday, April 25, at 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT. The evening, featuring performances celebrating Ms. Rivera's career as performed by middle school and high school students from across the country, will be available to stream, free of charge, via the Projects with Jason YouTube Channel.

Projects with Jason founder and veteran Broadway stage manager, J. Jason Daunter, serves as Artistic Director of the event and will also moderate a live Q&A with Rivera about her historic career. He and PwJ Musical Supervisor Jason Yarcho cultivated the student performers from coast to coast and selected their material for this special celebration.

"I am just thrilled that Chita has agreed to let us celebrate her in this way. She has so much wisdom to share with our student audience, and her passion for education knows no bounds," Daunter said.

On May 2, 2020, PwJ launches its third series, Tech Table, which is designed for technical theatre students and teachers alike to learn from the masters in an interactive, virtual setting. In these livestreams, backstage artists, from designers to stage managers, discuss their roles and careers; and interact directly with viewers. By sharing their experience, stories, and wisdom through interviews, drawings, and videos. The series will be hosted by professional lighting designer KC Wilkerson. Tech Table's first guest will be six-time Tony Award Lighting Designer Natasha Katz.

Projects with Jason was established by theater arts advocate and professional stage manager J. Jason Daunter in order to bring working professionals together to share their time and talent with high school students. The "Artists in Conversation" series launched on Saturday, April 11, with "Artists In Conversation: Kevin Kline -- Students, Shakespeare, And A Whole Lot Of Kevin!" PwJ's original debut series, "Virtual Cabaret," which allows students to perform musical numbers in an online cabaret series continues, with Daunter serving as host and emcee. A different school is featured each week, and students are paired with a professional performer. Prior to the livestream, a series of online technical rehearsals provide students the opportunity to hone their skills with the support of professional talent.

Educators who want their schools to be considered should contact info@ProjectsWithJason.com. For additional information, please visit ProjectsWithJason.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





