Chain Theatre Presents WHAT IFS AND WHAT IS By Carlos Joy

After sixteen months of closure, the Chain Theatre is opening its doors to the playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences hungry in NYC for a festival of original works.

Join in this summer for the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of LIVE THEATRE. What Ifs & What Is will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's festival of New York City based playwrights.

It will be a part of Program #11 (July 25 @8pm, July 27 @6pm, August 7 @8pm & August 8 @8pm) which will be available in person with one special Live Streamed performance on Sunday, August 8th @8pm. and will be immediately followed by a talk back with writer and actor Carlos Joy.

Show your support for the arts and join in for an exciting summer of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

In What Ifs & What Is, Theo and Lucas reconnect for the first time since they broke up. After an innocent game of What Ifs relights a spark between them, they are forced to face their demons, and address the real reason why their relationship fell apart in the first place.

What Ifs & What Is marks Carlos' second original play produced in New York City, following 7 Minutes on Earth which had a successful run at Team Theatre's Fun Fast Feb Fest last year, earning the overall first place by audience vote. What Ifs & What Is is directed by Ella Rivers (They/She), and starring Carlos Joy (They/Them) as Theo and Joseph Mann (He/Him) as Lucas.

Buy tickets at https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.