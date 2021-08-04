Broadway's Robert Hartwell Signs On for Discovery+ Home Renovation Series TAKING BACK THE HOUSE

Deadline is reporting that Robert Hartwell, founder of Broadway Collective, is teaming up with Discovery+ on a new home renovation series, Taking Back The House.

The series will chronicle Hartwell as he undertakes the extensive room-by-room renovation of his newly-purchased colonial house that dates back to 1820.

Last year on Juneteenth, Hartwell made headlines when he purchased this historic property that comes with a complicated history. Throughout the renovation, Hartwell will explore his own history as well as that of his culture and the Black creatives who will inspire the new designs. This finished home will be a celebration of Black excellence.

"I wish I could've told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay Black man was going to own it and fill it with love and say their name," Hartwell said of the home.

Hartwell will executive produce alongside Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The series is co-produced by Oprah's OWN network and HGTV in their first-ever partnership.

Taking Back the House will premiere exclusively on discovery+ in 2022.

Robert has been seen on Broadway in Memphis: The Musical, Cinderella, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Motown: The Musical, and the Tony Award Winning Revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. He has been seen nationally and internationally on the tours of Dreamgirls and Motown: The Musical. Regionally he has played roles at The Muny, Sacramento Music Circus, Fulton Opera House, North Carolina Theatre, and Music Theatre Wichita. As a Director/Choreographer he has worked at Pace University, Music Theatre Wichita, Naples PAC, Pioneer Theatre Guild, and The University of Michigan. Robert is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Broadway Collective and creator of Broadway's online academy Hello Broadway. Robert is also a member of The Broadway Inspirational Voices. He is an honors graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department.