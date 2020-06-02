BroadwayWorld Postpones Live Programming In Solidarity With The Black Lives Matter Movement

BroadwayWorld stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

At this time we're going to be taking the lead from those on the forefront of this systemic national issue and continue to listen, thoughtfully engage, and use our platform to support and amplify voices calling for change.

We have chosen to postpone all our live programming including Backstage Live with Richard Ridge, the Broken Records Podcast, and the Next on Stage competition so that we can all direct our thoughts and focus on supporting the call for action against systemic racism.

For information on how you can help and take action, visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You