Broadway Rewind: FUN HOME Opens Up on Broadway!

Today we rewind to 2015...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when Fun Home arrived at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where it played for 583 performances. Fun Home, featuring music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, starred Beth Malone, Michael Cerveris, Judy Kuhn, Emily Skeggs, Roberta Colindrez, Zell Steele Morrow, Joel Perez, Oscar Williams and Sydney Lucas.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family- her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father- that connect with her in surprising new ways.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

