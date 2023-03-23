Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Spring Guitar Events

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced free spring guitar events, featuring two concerts and a day-long festival. Continuing the 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC, Bloomingdale will present 20th Century Guitar Solo Works on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm and Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm. The concerts will also be livestreamed. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.

The spring guitar events will culminate in Bloomingdale's 11th Annual Guitar Festival on Friday, April 29, 2023 at 3:45pm at Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 56th Street, NYC. The Festival will feature a masterclass and performance by classical guitarist Koh Kazama, and additional performances by the exquisitely talented Bloomingdale Guitar faculty and their students.

20th Century Guitar Solo Works

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm

Tickets available here

The BSM guitar department presents the award-winning virtuoso guitarist from Brazil, Gabriele Leite. Join us for a concert featuring 20th Century Guitar Solo Works by William Walton, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Edino Krieger, and Sergio Assad.

Program

Five Bagatelles by William Walton

I. Allegro

II. Lento

III. Alla Cubana

IV. Sempre Expressivo

V. Con Slancio

Works by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Melodia Sentimental / Etude No. 1 / Etude No. 8 / Etude No.11

Ritmata by Edino Krieger

Sonata by Sergio Assad

I. Allegro Moderato

II. Lento

III. Presto

Musician: Gabriele Leite, guitar

Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm

Tickets available here

This program will feature Trio Sonatas by J.S. Bach arranged for piano and guitar by José Maldonado as well as early 19th century works by Mauro Giuliani and Ferdinando Carulli.

Program

Trio Sonata No. 5, BWV 529 by J.S. Bach

Allegro

Largo

Allegro

Rondo in B Minor, Op. 68 by Mauro Giuliani

Grand Duo in E Minor, Op. 86 by Ferdinando Carulli

Allegro

Largo

Allegro

Rondo in A Major, Op. 68 by Mauro Giuliani

Trio Sonata No. 1, BWV 529 by J.S. Bach

Allegro

Largo

Allegro

Musicians

José Maldonado, guitar

Weiwei Zhai, piano

Guitar Festival at Kosciuszko Foundation

Saturday, April 29, 2023

No RSVP required

3:45pm - 4:45pm: Masterclass

5pm - 6:30pm: Student/Faculty Concert

6:30pm - 7:30pm: Community Mixer hosted by Bloomingdale

7:30pm- 8:30pm: Faculty / Guest Artist Concert

Musicians

Koh Kazama

José Maldonado, (Artistic Director)

Alejandro Cote

Jamie Fox

Eduardo Guetterres

Satchel Henneman

Max Kutner

Mark Mollica

Bloomingdale Guitar Students