Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Spring Guitar Events

Learn more about the lineup here!

Mar. 23, 2023  
Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Spring Guitar Events

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced free spring guitar events, featuring two concerts and a day-long festival. Continuing the 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC, Bloomingdale will present 20th Century Guitar Solo Works on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm and Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm. The concerts will also be livestreamed. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.

The spring guitar events will culminate in Bloomingdale's 11th Annual Guitar Festival on Friday, April 29, 2023 at 3:45pm at Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 56th Street, NYC. The Festival will feature a masterclass and performance by classical guitarist Koh Kazama, and additional performances by the exquisitely talented Bloomingdale Guitar faculty and their students.

20th Century Guitar Solo Works

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm

Tickets available here

The BSM guitar department presents the award-winning virtuoso guitarist from Brazil, Gabriele Leite. Join us for a concert featuring 20th Century Guitar Solo Works by William Walton, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Edino Krieger, and Sergio Assad.

Program

Five Bagatelles by William Walton

I. Allegro

II. Lento

III. Alla Cubana

IV. Sempre Expressivo

V. Con Slancio

Works by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Melodia Sentimental / Etude No. 1 / Etude No. 8 / Etude No.11

Ritmata by Edino Krieger

Sonata by Sergio Assad

I. Allegro Moderato

II. Lento

III. Presto

Musician: Gabriele Leite, guitar

Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm

Tickets available here

This program will feature Trio Sonatas by J.S. Bach arranged for piano and guitar by José Maldonado as well as early 19th century works by Mauro Giuliani and Ferdinando Carulli.

Program

Trio Sonata No. 5, BWV 529 by J.S. Bach

Allegro

Largo

Allegro

Rondo in B Minor, Op. 68 by Mauro Giuliani

Grand Duo in E Minor, Op. 86 by Ferdinando Carulli

Allegro

Largo

Allegro

Rondo in A Major, Op. 68 by Mauro Giuliani

Trio Sonata No. 1, BWV 529 by J.S. Bach

Allegro

Largo

Allegro

Musicians

José Maldonado, guitar

Weiwei Zhai, piano

Guitar Festival at Kosciuszko Foundation

Saturday, April 29, 2023

No RSVP required

3:45pm - 4:45pm: Masterclass

5pm - 6:30pm: Student/Faculty Concert

6:30pm - 7:30pm: Community Mixer hosted by Bloomingdale

7:30pm- 8:30pm: Faculty / Guest Artist Concert

Musicians

Koh Kazama

José Maldonado, (Artistic Director)

Alejandro Cote

Jamie Fox

Eduardo Guetterres

Satchel Henneman

Max Kutner

Mark Mollica

Bloomingdale Guitar Students



Related Stories
SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheims Birthday Photo
SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday
Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim! SCENERY Bags has collaborated with the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) to launch a new bag created from the Company backdrop used in the Broadway production of Prince of Broadway to premier on Sondheim's birthday, March 22. 
Broadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed Away
Musician, recording artist, conductor, arranger, composer and musical director Jim Vukovich has passed away.
Robert Moses Kin Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Photo
Robert Moses' Kin Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story
Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jenelle Gaerlan & Iva Dixson take you behind the scenes of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company.
Photos & Video: Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival Photo
Photos & Video: Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival
See photos and video of The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival!

More Hot Stories For You


SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's BirthdaySCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday
March 22, 2023

Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim! SCENERY Bags has collaborated with the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) to launch a new bag created from the Company backdrop used in the Broadway production of Prince of Broadway to premier on Sondheim's birthday, March 22. 
Broadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed AwayBroadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed Away
March 22, 2023

Musician, recording artist, conductor, arranger, composer and musical director Jim Vukovich has passed away.
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt on TRUTH BE TOLDExclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt on TRUTH BE TOLD
March 22, 2023

Watch an exclusive clip of Shoshana Bean on Truth Be Told, opening up about self-doubt, mindfulness, healing and more.
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This WeekSIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week
March 22, 2023

SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will celebrate its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.
Alison Pill, Reed Birney, Marsha Mason & More to Star in Audible Theater Originals This SpringAlison Pill, Reed Birney, Marsha Mason & More to Star in Audible Theater Originals This Spring
March 22, 2023

Audible Inc., has announced a new slate of four Audible Theater titles scheduled for release on March 23. See the lineup!
share