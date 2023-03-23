Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Spring Guitar Events
Bloomingdale School of Music has announced free spring guitar events, featuring two concerts and a day-long festival. Continuing the 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC, Bloomingdale will present 20th Century Guitar Solo Works on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm and Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm. The concerts will also be livestreamed. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.
The spring guitar events will culminate in Bloomingdale's 11th Annual Guitar Festival on Friday, April 29, 2023 at 3:45pm at Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 56th Street, NYC. The Festival will feature a masterclass and performance by classical guitarist Koh Kazama, and additional performances by the exquisitely talented Bloomingdale Guitar faculty and their students.
20th Century Guitar Solo Works
Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm
Tickets available here
The BSM guitar department presents the award-winning virtuoso guitarist from Brazil, Gabriele Leite. Join us for a concert featuring 20th Century Guitar Solo Works by William Walton, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Edino Krieger, and Sergio Assad.
Program
Five Bagatelles by William Walton
I. Allegro
II. Lento
III. Alla Cubana
IV. Sempre Expressivo
V. Con Slancio
Works by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Melodia Sentimental / Etude No. 1 / Etude No. 8 / Etude No.11
Ritmata by Edino Krieger
Sonata by Sergio Assad
I. Allegro Moderato
II. Lento
III. Presto
Musician: Gabriele Leite, guitar
Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani
Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm
Tickets available here
This program will feature Trio Sonatas by J.S. Bach arranged for piano and guitar by José Maldonado as well as early 19th century works by Mauro Giuliani and Ferdinando Carulli.
Program
Trio Sonata No. 5, BWV 529 by J.S. Bach
Allegro
Largo
Allegro
Rondo in B Minor, Op. 68 by Mauro Giuliani
Grand Duo in E Minor, Op. 86 by Ferdinando Carulli
Allegro
Largo
Allegro
Rondo in A Major, Op. 68 by Mauro Giuliani
Trio Sonata No. 1, BWV 529 by J.S. Bach
Allegro
Largo
Allegro
Musicians
José Maldonado, guitar
Weiwei Zhai, piano
Guitar Festival at Kosciuszko Foundation
Saturday, April 29, 2023
No RSVP required
3:45pm - 4:45pm: Masterclass
5pm - 6:30pm: Student/Faculty Concert
6:30pm - 7:30pm: Community Mixer hosted by Bloomingdale
7:30pm- 8:30pm: Faculty / Guest Artist Concert
Musicians
Koh Kazama
José Maldonado, (Artistic Director)
Alejandro Cote
Jamie Fox
Eduardo Guetterres
Satchel Henneman
Max Kutner
Mark Mollica
Bloomingdale Guitar Students