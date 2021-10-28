Bertie Carvel Joins THE CROWN Season Five As Tony Blair

The acclaimed Netflix series, "The Crown" has added Tony Award-winning actor Bertie Carvel to its cast in the role of British Prime Minister Tony Blair, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

Bertie Carvel won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Ink. Carvel won the 2018 Olivier Award for his performance in the West End production of Ink. He made his Broadway debut as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda: The Musical (Tony nom., Drama Desk Award, Drama League nom., OCC nom., Theatre World Award) having originated the role in Britain (Olivier Award). Other theatre includes The Hairy Ape (Old Vic), Bakkhai & Rope (Almeida Theatre), The Pride (Royal Court), Coram Boy (National Theatre) and Parade (Donmar Warehouse, Olivier Award nomination). TV includes upcoming "Baghdad Central," "Doctor Foster," "Coalition," "Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell" and "Babylon."

"The Crown" has followed the royal family through multiple time periods, beginning in the late 1940s and early 1950s with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage and early careers. Season 3 jumped forward in time to the 1960s and 1970s, with season 4 taking the narrative through the '80s and introducing Princess Diana for the first time (played by Emma Corrin).

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," said creator Peter Morgan.

Seasons 5 and 6 "The Crown" will take the royal family into the 1990s and early 2000s, according to Variety.