Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine, John Mulaney, Steve Carell and More On NBC'S Late Night With Seth Meyers Next Week

Star-studded lineup announced for the next week of episodes from NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers

Jul. 8, 2022  
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving "anchor" on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

As the Emmy-winning head writer for SNL, Seth has established a reputation for his sharp wit and perfectly timed comedy and has gained fame for his spot-on impersonations, unique characters and hilarious spoofing of topical news. Seth takes his departure from SNL to his new post at "Late Night" as Jimmy Fallon moves to "The Tonight Show."

From Emmy-winning executive producer Lorne Michaels ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") comes the next generation of Late Night jabs, laughs and unforgettable moments on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." One-hour daily show.

Scheduled Listings

Friday, July 8: Guests Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande), Jack Quaid (The Boys) and the Three Busy Debras Cast (Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, and Mitra Jouhari). Jordyn Blakely sits-in with the 8G Band.

Monday, July 11: Guests Adam Scott (Severance) and James Murray, Sal Vulcano & Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers). Ralph Alexander sits-in with the 8G Band.

Tuesday, July 12: Guests Maya Rudolph (Loot) and Werner Herzog (The Twilight World). Ralph Alexander sits-in with the 8G Band.

Wednesday, July 13: Guests Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) and Billy Strings (Album: Renewal). Jonathan Ulman sits in the with 8G Band.

Thursday, July 14: Guests John Mulaney (From Scratch), Jenny Slate (Marcel The Shell With Shoes On). Ralph Alexander sits-in with the 8G Band.

Friday, July 15: Guests Steve Carell (Minions: The Rise of Gru), Machine Gun Kelly (Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink) and Ingrid Andress (Performance: "Pain", Album: Good Person). Jonathan Ulman sits in the with 8G Band.

Tune in to NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers starting tonight and through next week for interviews about FUNNY GIRL, Stranger Things, The Minions Movie, and more!

