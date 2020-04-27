Ballet Hispánico Presents B Unidos Tiburones Facebook Watch Party
Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its Instagram video series, with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Tiburones Facebook Watch Party Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7pm at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.
In Tiburones, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa addresses the discrimination and stereotypes placed upon Latinx culture and the power the media has in portraying these themes by diminishing the voices of Latinx artists. Ochoa will deconstruct gender roles and identity to revitalize an authentic perspective of Puerto Rican icons appropriated within the entertainment industry.
World Premiere: November 22, 2019 at the Apollo Theater
This production was made possible by support from contributors to the Perry Granoff New Works Project.
Tiburones (2019)
Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Music by Pérez Prado, Dizzy Gillespie, and The Funky Lowlives
Compositions by James Bigbee Garver
Costume Design by Mark Zappone
Lighting Design by Joshua Paul Weckesser
This week's content also includes on www.instagram.com/ballethispanicoedu/ unless otherwise noted.
