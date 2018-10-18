BWW TV: Inside the Launch of the West End Production of COME FROM AWAY

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away had its official launch on October 10 at London's Canada House - where the full cast was unveiled! The show will have its European premiere at The Abbey Theatre this December, before transferring to The Phoenix Theatre in the West End.

In the video below, get a look inside the event, and hear the cast discuss their excitement to tell this story!

Telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, will be a talented cast featuring Rachel Tucker, Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, David Shannon, Cat Simmons, Mark Dugdale, Bob Harms, Kiara Jay, Kirsty Malpass, Tania Mathurin, Alexander McMorran, Brandon Lee Sears and Jennifer Tierney.

With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoffand David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley(Come From Away), with musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

