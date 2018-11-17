BWW TV: Get Into the Holiday Spirit in Rehearsal with Paper Mill Playhouse's HOLIDAY INN!

Meet the cast of the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, based on the film from Universal Pictures, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge. Performances Wednesday, November 21, 2018, and will continue through Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

Directed by Mr. Greenberg (The Baker's Wife, 1776 - Paper Mill), and with choreography by Denis Jones (Mary Poppins - Paper Mill, Holiday Inn - Broadway, Tony nomination), music direction by Shawn Gough (Annie, Paper Mill), the principal cast features Paige Faure (Honeymoon in Vegas - Paper Mill) as Lila Dixon, Jordon Gelber (Avenue Q) as Danny, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Louise, Jeff Kready (Thoroughly Modern Millie - Paper Mill) as Ted Hanover, Hayley Podschun (Peter Pan - Paper Mill) as Linda Mason, Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Jim Hardy with Jian Harrell and Aidan Alberto alternating in the role of Charlie Winslow.

In this musical based on the beloved Bing Crosby/Fred Astaire film, Jim Hardy leaves behind the hustle and bustle of showbiz for a quiet life on a Connecticut farm. Jim's agrarian efforts are a flop, but things start looking up when he falls for a talented schoolteacher, and together they infuse their sleepy rural setting with some Broadway razzle-dazzle. Fresh from a Broadway run, this heartwarming, toe-tapping production features more than 20 classic songs from the Berlin catalog, including "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek," "Steppin' Out with My Baby," and "White Christmas."

We're taking you inside rehearsals with the full gang below!

