BWW TV: Broadway Dancers Get High Praise for High Kicks Inside the Chita Rivera Awards!

Sep. 16, 2017  

Winners for the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards were announced earlier this week at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Following the show, guests celebrated at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities!

The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards, directed by four-time Tony® Award nominee Randy Skinner and hosted by Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, were produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins in association with Patricia Watt.

At the evening's ceremony, theater and dance legend Tommy Tune was presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, Diane Paulus was presented with the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as Director and Antonio Vendome was presented the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanity.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.

We're taking you inside the special ceremony below!

