BWW Looks Back at FALSETTOS in Honor of Tonight's PBS Debut

Tonight, PBS will present LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: FALSETTOS for the first time (9pm EST on PBS check local listings), as part of their series "Broadway Best." We're so excited to watch our favorite performers in this memorable revival from the comfort of our living rooms, where we can bawl our eyes out and sing along to the phenomenal score without a care in the world!

William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS revisited Broadway last fall in a new production from Lincoln Center Theater. Lapine returned to direct the tight-knit family which featured Two-Time Tony winner Christian Borle (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, SOMETHING ROTTEN!), Two-Time Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block (THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD), Andrew Rannells (THE BOOK OF MORMON), Brandon Uranowitz (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Tracie Thoms (RENT), Betsy Wolfe (WAITRESS) and Anthony Rosenthal.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin (Borle), his wife (Block), lover (Rannells), about to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son (Rosenthal), their psychiatrist (Uranowitz) and the lesbian neighbors next door (Thoms and Wolfe). It's a hilarious and achingly poignant looks at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family...and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

FALSETTOS was nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival, Best Actor (Borle), Best Supporting Actress (Block) and Best Supporting Actors (Rannells and Uranowitz).

Let's take a look back at some of our favorite moments from FALSETTOS, including funny cast videos and amazing performances. Don't miss tonight's broadcast, airing at 9pm EST on PBS (check local listings).

Trailer for Live From Lincoln Center

Here is a two and a half minute trailer to get you pumped for the PBS debut. Clips include the numbers "I'm Breaking Down," "My Father's Homo" and "A Day in Falsettoland." The end of the trailer captures some of the show's most emotional moments, so fair warning - grab as many tissues as you can!

First Listen to the Cast Recording We love this video of the cast getting to hear their cast recording for the very first time. It aired on Facebook Live back in December, yet we still cannot get enough of Anthony Rosenthal's excitement!

"The Baseball Game"

Lincoln Center Theater generously shared this short segment of one of the more light-hearted moments in the show. Jason is not so great at baseball, but all the adults are trying their best to hide their embarrassment. Take a look at the hilarious clip!

Stephanie J. Block - "I'm Breaking Down"

This performance has it all - comedy, drama, intensity and vocals for days. Stephanie J. Block brought the house down every night with her brilliant performance. Here she is at the Barnes & Noble CD Release Event singing her heart out. We cannot wait to see this performance on our televisions in HD!

This Is How You Do A Marriage Proposal

Brandon Uranowitz brought Ms. Block out for a performance of "A Marriage Proposal" at his 54 Below concert and completely crushed it. However our favorite part is when Christian Borle, who is seated in the audience, yells his line from the back. Such a tight-knit family!

"The Games I Play" ft. Funny Pre-Performance Banter

At the same 54 Below concert, Rannells went on stage to perform his powerful Act 2 number "The Games I Play." Before he got to the emotions, he and Uranowitz spent the first two minutes joking around to the audience's delight. The cherry on top? Both men have "Two-Time Tony Nominee" taped to their backs. Amazing!

The Lesbians From Next Door Montage

Although they only show up in Act 2, the lesbians from next door quickly became audience favorites. Thoms and Wolfe were the perfect couple, evident here in this short montage of their best moments.

Anthony Rosenthal - "Miracle of Judaism"

We have to give our props to little Anthony Rosenthal who pulls the whole family together. Here he is singing his solo number from Act 2, with quick audio cameos from William Finn (the umpire) and Stephanie J. Block (the "we're proud of you" yell from the back at the end).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

