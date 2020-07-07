BWW Interview: Peter Gallagher Talks Starring in PALM SPRINGS on Hulu

On Friday, July 10, Hulu will debut its new film, Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, and Tyler Hoechlin.

In Palm Springs, when carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

We spoke with Peter Gallagher about starring in the film and what it was like working with the cast! Read the interview below!

How did you get involved with the film?

They just asked me to do it actually. One of the producers, Becky Sloviter, her husband produced one of the Step Up movies I did ages ago and she was thinking about using me for that part, and her husband said "Get him," and so they asked me to do this. And of course, JK [Simmons] and I were in Guys and Dolls together a hundred years ago, 1992 on Broadway, and Max Barbakow's script really appealed to me because it was fresh and yet it had heart and it was funny, but what I couldn't possibly have anticipated when we made it a year ago, is that it would be coming out at a time where I couldn't imagine it feeling more relevant or more appropriate as we were all locked into a kind of a closed loop.

I just think it's wonderful and it's a perfect story to be telling right now because it turns the genre upside down, but it fulfills all the obligations, the performances are great and it has heart. our current circumstances,

What was it like filming a time loop movie?

I just went with it because I had a lot of competence in Max, because he wrote it and he knew where he was going. And Andy, in addition to being a phenomenal talent on screen and who kept us always surprised and laughing, he's also a wonderful producer. So it was just fun. It's what I love most about what we do, whether it's on stage or the movies or on television, when you're with like-minded individuals, and you're trying to tell a story, that's not one you've really seen before and you have no reason to think it might work, but you're all in because the possibility of it working is very exciting because it brings to folks a fresh vision that ultimately I think people will find compelling.

The film has such an incredible cast, including Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, JK Simmons and June Squibb, what was it like getting to work with everyone?

That's really what I did about what we do. I mean talking to, and Meredith, what a comic talent she is and Camilla what a vision she is, and Christian is just magnetic and surprising and funny. It's what I love most is, trying to tell the story the best way we can with people I really admire. And then when you pull it off, when it works, there's nothing better, I can't wait for people to see this movie. I think it will be like a gift for them in this time. I remember, when we were doing Noises off, we started rehearsal at Noises Off on 9/11. And they were talking about maybe Broadway would be over, or there would still anthrax in the air when we opened the doors for our first preview a month later. But when we opened, people filled that theater and they laughed so hard that it sounded like surgery without anesthesia, children were mortified at the sounds their parents were making, but people had tears in their eyes because they never thought they'd laugh again. And so that's the power you can have when you're part of a well constructed story that comes along at the right time, and I mean, if we could get people a few laughs and smiles light during a time like this, how cool would that be?

I also just wanted to congratulate you on the success of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, it's an incredible show, and I'm so glad it got renewed for a second season. Is there any hope we get to see you return?

They're talking about bringing me back. I have no idea in what context or how, but they're talking about finding a way perhaps to bring me back in some way, I just hope that they if they do it, it'll be a way that the audience just have to see me back.

You've spoken a bit about your past on Broadway, has the recent shutdown made you want to get back on stage when Broadway returns?

Not really, to be honest with you, I might be done, but never say never. I look forward to the theater being back. My daughter was in Jagged Little Pill in the theater that I did Long Day's Journey Into Night in, so I really look forward to going back to the theater and watching my friends and family and new people on the stage along with the rest of the audience. And when things are safe, I think that will be a great day.

