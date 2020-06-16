BWW Exclusive: Summer Arts Programs Going Virtual

A Rare Opportunity to Study Anywhere in the Country

The performing arts are one of the hardest hit segments of society since Covid19 ravaged the country. Although indoor performances are still prohibited, some summer arts programs and camps have created virtual versions of their offerings. This is a unique opportunity to study with some of the greatest arts educators in the nation, regardless of where you reside.

Recently we sent a survey out to all of the major arts organizations and performing art camps in the country. Forty of these programs responded to our survey which covered topics ranging from virtual offerings and the challenges they face, to what teechnology these organizations are using, or singing apps. Below this article you will see listings of summer programs that are offering virtual versions in 2020.

Of the respondents, 90% are offering some kind of virtual program this summer. Over 87% of respondents have musical theater offerings, while the remaining are vocal music or ensemble-based. Virtual, multidisciplinary programs will be offered in acting, musical theatre, theatre design and production, creative writing, sketch comedy, visual arts, dance, filmmaking, arts and crafts, classical music performance and composition, music production and engineering, songwriting, jazz performance and improvisation, and general arts.

Virtual arts education is not without its challenges. Organizations are most concerned about attracting students to a virtual environment. Musically accompanying students, rehearsing ensembles, and showcasing student talent also top the list of concerns. There are new, existing, and in-development technologies available for students this summer, but they all come at a cost. Additionally, program faculty have to reimagine these programs in a virtual space.

"Our mission is to move beyond the 'take a class on Zoom' model," remarked Chris Murrah, owner and director of Acting Manitou Theater Camp in Oakland, Maine. "We are asking the question, 'How do we build community through technology?'"

This concept of socialization through technology is impacting summer programs across the United States. "We want to ensure that campers have the opportunity to socialize and create meaningful relationships with each other," commented Rebecca Campana, co-director of Virtual Camp Arena Stage in Washington DC.

A few programs/camps are still offering in-person sessions including Syracuse Children's Theatre, Pantochino Summer Theatre Camps in Connecticut, and the new Triple Threat Theater Camp at the Avenel Performing Arts Center in Woodbridge, New Jersey. "We are pleased to offer an in-person camp this summer," said Carrie Rubino, Marketing Manager at Avenel PAC. "Because we are a new program, we have been able to create a curriculum that allows for appropriate protections (for students and staff) while maintaining the social distancing requirements mandated by the state."

Virtual summer arts programs greatly vary in price from free to 'pay what you can' to more than $3,000 per session. Some programs offer financial assistance. Many programs have extended or rolling registration deadlines. In many cases, it is not too late to register for a summer arts program. In this time of isolation, the arts can be the cure. Don't give up on your dreams this summer.

Courtesy of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts

VIRTUAL SUMMER PROGRAMS:

A Class Act NY

New York, NY

Musical Theater, on-camera and dramatic arts

Online 5-Day Broadway Boot Camps (3 sessions throughout the summer, open skill level, ages 8-19, classrooms split by age. New material and new workshops are presented weekly. Zoom classrooms are limited to 12 campers max). Hone your musical theatre chops in a fun, safe and supportive environment in our interactive online program with amazing Broadway faculty. Workshops include: Musical Theatre Scene Study, Nailing the Cold Read, Acting Through Song and Proper Vocal Technique, Stage Combat, Voice-Over, Musical Theatre as Seen On Television, Physicality, and Improvisation. Final Showcase: On the last day of the program, campers will perform in an online final showcase for family and friends. In addition, Class Act NY's Pre-Professional Program is for a select group of artists who are ready for the challenge of honing their singing, dancing, & acting skills through exploring more advanced work.

Broadway Boot Camp, Session 1 June 22-26; Session 2 July 13-17; Session 3 June 27-31: Performing Arts Experience June 29-July 1: Pre-Professional Program Session 1 July 20-24; Session 2 August 3-7; Jr. Conservatory Program Session 1 July 20-24; Session 2 August 3-7

Registration deadline: Rolling admissions basis. There is no deadline to register.

Cost: $475-$695 (musical theatre programs)

Acting Manitou Theater Camp

Oakland, ME

Musical Theater

Campers can choose to participate in a 4-week theater intensive or an elective-class based program. The intensive program will devise an original work through virtual collaboration based on Thornton Wilder's Our Town and be led by Bedlam Theater Company's Associate Artistic Director, Zachary Elkind. Elective classes expand on the idea that "Theater Can Happen Anywhere" and include Theater of Nature, Igniting the Creative Spirit, Freeing the Voice, Musical Theater Ensemble, and others. Campers will also have weekly Master Classes with Broadway and International Theater Artists and have the opportunity for One-on-One Coaching and College Prep. All participants will have access to virtual evening activities, campfires, movies and screenings, and other activities throughout.

July 6-July 31

Registration deadline: June 29

Cost: $600-$2000

The Actor's Camp

Westfield, NJ

Musical theater, sketch comedy and improvisation, scenic design/art

Selected scenes, songs, and dance numbers from some of the most popular musicals. Sketch Comedy and Improvisational workshops- Ages 5-17.

July 6-July 31

Registration deadline: July 1

Cost: Pay what you can-donation

Actor's Professional Theatre Conservatory

New York City, NY

Musical theater, creating a well rounded artists in heart, mind, and body

Being an artist in theatre is a full body experience. Through our online classes you will learn and engage with working NYC professionals to strengthen your vocal, acting, dance, and overall wellness. At ATPC Online, discover not only how to become an actor for the stage but a stronger, well rounded artist in Heart, Mind, and Body.

Summer 2020

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: Donation-based

Arena Stage Virtual Camp

Washington, DC

Musical theater, theater, music, visual arts, dance, filmmaking and writing

The creativity and community of Camp Arena Stage are coming to your home this summer. In this half-day, multi-arts program, campers choose their own schedules from a list of classes in theater, music, dance, media, visual art and writing. Learning from an all-star team of professional artists and educators, campers will be immersed in interactive arts activities. With a daily show and time built in to connect with friends old and new, Virtual Camp Arena Stage will provide campers with an unforgettable summer experience at home.

June 22-July 3; July 6-July 17; July 20-July 31

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: $340

ArtsBridge Summer

Boston, MA

Musical theater, acting, and classical voice

Since 2010, ArtsBridge Summer has given high school performing artists the tools to perfect their craft and audition approach, guided by top college arts faculty and industry professionals. ArtsBridge Summer programs are designed to hone the skills of students who pursue acting, musical theater, and classical music at the college level and beyond.We have kept as much programming from our physical programs as possible and also taken advantage of the amazing opportunities that virtual teaching and learning can offer. Students will leave with a greater understanding of the college process from both an artistic and admissions perspective.

July 25-August 7

Registration deadline: Rolling for some programs

Cost: $3,150

Audubon Arts

New Haven, CT

Musical Theater

In "The Show Must Go On", participants contribute ideas for plot, dialogue and characters as we work on creating our own show, which will include elements of drama, music, movement and art. In "Intensives", participants explore a weekly theme with ideas for at-home project work. In "A Taste of Audubon", using a storybook as a foundation, participants will act out a story and enjoy songs with fun lyrics and movements.

June 29 - August 7, 2020

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: $100-$250 per session

The Barrow Group -Youth Camps and Intensives for Ages 6-18

New York, NY

Acting, musical theatre, improv/sketch comedy, and film/tv

We offer 1-week and 3-week camps and intensives for ages 6-18. Our camps and intensives teach our specific approach to storytelling, and introduces students to the same tools that our adult professional actors work with. We believe that to act is to PLAY, and that students learn the most in an atmosphere of relaxed positive reinforcement. We have curated a number of classes that we believe can be offered at the same high quality of instruction and engagement online via the video conferencing tool Zoom. What makes The Barrow Group School different from many other studios in NYC is that all of our teachers have gone through an intensive teacher training program with TBG co-Artistic Directors Seth Barrish and Lee Brock.

June 15-August 14

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: $275-$1,295

Bergen PAC, Performing Arts School

Englewood, NJ

Musical theater, summer musical, early childhood and dance programs

Join us virtually this summer as The Performing Arts School offers more than five summer programs for all ages and levels. From our summer camp that introduces young children to the performing arts, to our dance intensive and annual summer musical for more advanced students, we have something for everyone. All classes and workshops are taught by master teaching artists with professional credits.

June 15-August 28

Registration deadline: Registrations are accepted on a rolling basis.

Cost: $75-$600

Broadway Artists Alliance

New York, NY

Musical Theater

BAA offers four online Musical Theatre summer intensives, during which students work with a faculty of Broadway Artists and top NYC Industry. Perfect for students (ages 10-21) who already have a strong passion and technical foundation and who want to expand and refine their professional level skills. You will attend advanced Master Classes in your Major (Voice, Acting or Dance) and you will also choose from elective classes every day to round out and develop your "triple threat" talents. As an intensive student, you will receive a private coaching in your Major, a second private coaching with a Broadway star, and you will participate in an online Q&A with a surprise TONY Award winning guest in addition to your daily Masterclasses with all Broadway performers. Each summer session will conclude in a final industry showcase. Admission is by audition or agent recommendation only.

College Audition Workshop July 6-9,

Online Summer Intensives July 13-August 7 (weekly)

Registration deadline: Email admissions@broadwayartistsalliance.org to see if spots still remain. Masterclasses and 3-Week Class Series have rolling admissions.

Cost: $99-$895

Cabrillo Extension Summer Youth Program

Santa Cruz, CA

Choir, ensemble, visual arts, performing arts, some choir, jazz camp and strings

Let your creativity flow while learning the fundamentals from professional artists. Discover existing art forms and get inspired to create. With Camps@Home, kids will still dive deep into their hobbies or passions, learn new skills, make new friends, see old friends-and have tons of fun in the process.

June 15-July 24

Registration deadline: Students may register up to the start of camp.

Cost: $75-$350 per week (depending on the specific camp)

Centauri Summer Arts Camp

Wellandport, Ontario, Canada

Musical Theater, theatre, film, dance, acting for film

Centauri Summer Arts Camp goes virtual this summer with programs like Theatre, Dance, Music, Film, Creative Writing, Podcasting, Fine art, Acting for Film & TV and even 'Create a Murder Mystery'. Programs are for ages 9-14 or 13-18, and run for two week sessions, 2.5 hours per day, throughout July. All instructors are arts professionals who would normally teach at our overnight summer camp. Arts Leadership programs are also offered for ages 16-18, as well as a schedule of recreational camp events: virtual campfires, talent shows, concerts and more.

July 6-July 17 & July 20-July 31

Registration deadline: No deadline - but programs are filling fast.

Cost: $200 for each program

The Children's Acting Academy

New York, NY

Musical theater, acting

Acting lessons including speech and diction, monologues, commercials TV and film scenes and poetry. Theatre exercises focusing on imagination and expressiveness.

July 6-August 13

Registration deadline: You can register up until the day before the camp week or class starts.

Cost: $30-$295

Crystal Theatre Virtual Musical Theatre Camps

Norwalk, CT

Musical theater, singing, vocal, acting, video creation

Crystal Theatre is offering four different camps-two, one-week camps focus on song preparation/presentation & monologue preparation--"Broadway Finishing School Jr. (7th-9th) & Senior (10th-college). Our two week "Star In Your Own Video" creates a music video of the student, helping with song selection, storyline creation, rehearsal and performance coaching. The product is then edited and will be presented in a virtual showcase. The final one week camp is for young children and has arts & crafts in the morning with singing in the afternoon.

Broadway Jr Finishing School: July 13-17, August 3-7

Star in Your Own Music Video: July 20-24 & July 27-July 31

Crystal's Creative Crafts & Songs: August 10-14

Registration deadline: Students must be registered a week before the camp at latest as materials need to be sent to them (unless they are willing to pick up materials in person.)

Cost: $225-$595

Curtain Call Performing Arts Center

Mount Laurel, NJ

Musical Theater

Curtain Call will be doing two online musicals that were created specifically for this format. Additionally Curtain Call is offering a Shakespeare class that will focus on monologues and text from Macbeth. Curtain Call will offer a Master Class Series with Broadway performers and an audition prep class.

June 30-August 6

Registration deadline: June 15 (call for late registration)

Cost: $75.00-$395.00

French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts

Hancock, NY

Musical theater, performing and visual arts

Multiple classes per day plus an evening activity five days a week. French Woods will offer classes in theater, music, fitness, magic, rock and roll, art, cooking, talkbacks and panels, master classes, and more.

June 6-August 16

Registration deadline: June 15th (call for late registration)

Cost: $2,000-$3,500

Greenwich House Music School Summer Adventures (At Home)

New York, NY

Singing, vocal music, arts and crafts

Make your home burst with creativity this summer. Take a virtual trip with friends to places of summer fun-the beach, the mountains, the rainforest and more -all in the comfort of your home, balcony or backyard. Through these environments, our day is filled with musical adventures of rhythm, instruments and dancing. In art, we will create original pieces by exploring a variety of materials like paper, fabric, and recyclables through the processes of painting, drawing, collage and more. This class will give you and your children activities to continue throughout the week to reinforce their exploration of creativity.

June 22-July 31

Registration deadline: June 21

Cost: $100-$540

Interlochen Online

Interlochen, MI

Acting, musical theatre, theatre design and production, creative writing, visual arts, dance, filmmaking, classical music performance and composition, music production and engineering, songwriting, jazz performance and improvisation, and general arts

Like Interlochen's in-person Arts Camp, Interlochen Online will feature one-of-a-kind seminars and coaching led by world-class artists and arts leaders including Cristian Măcelaru, Chief Conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester, Music Director of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, and Music Director Designate of the Orchestre National de France, musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, internationally acclaimed jazz musician, composer, bandleader, and educator, and many others; private arts instruction as well as collaboration with peers; virtual performances, exhibitions, screenings, and readings by students and faculty; daily "virtual cabin" social activities; synchronous camp-wide convenings; and more.

June 28- July 19

Registration deadline: Call for late registration

Cost: $1,950-$2,950

LA Opera - Opera Camp

Los Angeles, CA

Singing/vocal music, multidisciplinary opera camp: singing, theater, history/social justice

If you're between the ages of 9-17 then Opera Camp is the place to sing, create and challenge yourself in a virtual experience with LA Opera. This summer we will present "The Song of Los Angeles" - a musical quilt, full of hope and resilience, forming a bridge between communities and generations. Inspired by the stories of Los Angeles' elders and our unique communities, students will produce individually recorded performances that will be combined into a video they can keep and share with family and friends. Each session includes an added new opportunity to engage and have "lunch" with the leaders of LA Opera.

First Session: June 22-July 3, Second Session: July 13-24, Third Session: July 27-August 7

Registration deadline: Rolling registration while space is available.

Cost: $250 per two-week session. Limited need-based scholarships are available.

MPM Conservatory Camps: Out of the Box

Mansfield, TX

Choir, ensemble, music and acting

This summer continue to grow as an artist virtually by joining us for Camps: Out of the Box. From beginning piano to advanced acting, we'll discover the arts together. Offered exclusively by MPM Conservatory.

June 15 -August 7

Registration deadline: Call for late registration.

Cost: $150-$250

National Association of Teachers of Singing Virtual National Conference

Jacksonville, FL

Singing/vocal music, voice, voice research, music theater, CCM, classical

Over 150 presenters, finals of the NATS National Student Auditions, publisher showcases featuring offers from our great vendors like Hal Leonard, pre-conference workshops.

June 24-30

Registration deadline: Open

Cost: $195 teachers; $46 students $75 NATS members; pre-conference workshops $55

Palo Alto Children's Theatre

Palo Alto, CA

Musical Theater

Performing arts classes, including theatre, music and dance offerings for youth, ages 3 to teen.

June 1-August 7

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: $90 - $350

Performing Arts Project, Inc.

Winston-Salem, NC

Musical Theater

The Performing Arts Project has made the decision to move our 2020 summer intensives online. We're genuinely excited to cook up innovative, interactive, live virtual training with our world-class faculty.

Blueprint session 1:June 14-26, Blueprint Session 2:June 28-July 10, Panorama:July 12-17, Compass:July 12-July 17

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: $600 per week

Play On. Studios

New York, NY

Musical Theater

Play On. Studios offers brand new online summer programming. All of our online programming will take place on Zoom, with a filmed performance at the end of each session. Join us for Creative Drama, Musical Theater, or Audition Bootcamp. We keep our camp sizes small so kids get the personal attention and non-competitive environment they need to do their best. Camps are available for grades PreK-12.

June 15-September 4 (many sessions available)

Registration deadline: Rolling

Cost: $125-$750

Rose Summer Camps -A Virtually Awesome Summer

Omaha. NE

Musical theater, theatrical productions, creative drama, musical theater, dance, voice

Rose teachers include professional actors, accomplished dancers, award-winning playwrights, highly-decorated directors, renowned choreographers and more. Rose classes encourage creativity and imagination while enriching the understanding and enjoyment of theater. Many classes offer performance opportunities, and all classes promote ensemble work and skill development. Encourage your cousin from Connecticut or your niece from New Hampshire to join a camp with your kids here in Omaha and spend the summer together. Reduced prices for online camps.

May 26 - August 7

Registration deadline: Rolling deadline for dozens of available classes

Cost: $90-$350

Shine Theatre Arts Project

Great Barrington, MA

Musical theater

We offer two Triple Threat Academy sessions with acting, singing, dancing, cabarets, games and other activities. We are also putting on a virtual performance of Fiddler on the Roof being taught by cast and creatives from Broadway and the National Tour.

July 13-July 24

Fiddler on the Roof: July 27-August 7

Registration deadline: Open until classes are full.

Cost: $575 per session

Smith Walbridge Clinics

Champaign County, IL

Ensemble, marching arts

Since making the difficult decision to cancel SWC 2020 due to COVID-19, Smith Walbridge Clinics have been hard at work creating Virtual Clinics for all of our campers and directors who rely on the Smith Walbridge experience. Virtual clinics will be different each day and each week, ALL focusing on the marching arts. We have already begun Drum Major conducting classes, leadership training, and a band director's "Road Map" for ensemble rehearsal, leadership, and training. There is more to come on a collegiate drum major panel, an "all things percussion" course for directors, and student leadership work in the field of re-establishing a culture of excellence in your band, amid a changing learning environment. There is more to come all June and July. No ads, no fluff... just straight content from our educators who truly care about kids and marching band in this time. All the Virtual Clinics are FREE.

Throughout June and July 2020

Registration deadline: None. Register at www.swclinics.com

Cost: Free.

Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Hilton Head Island, SC

Musical theater, technical theatre

SSTI has changed the lives of countless students over thirteen summers and we aren't letting Covid-19 stop YOU. Online sessions have proven to be so popular that the first two sold out within 24 hours. With limited space remaining in the third (and final) added session of the summer, time is of the essence. More information about the programs for both Musical Theatre and Technical Theatre on our website.

June 15-26 (Sold Out), June 29-July 10 (Sold Out), July 13-24, and Tech: June 29-July 10

Registration deadline: Closed upon selling out

Cost: $1,975

Taproot Theatre Summer Camps

Seattle, WA

Musical theater, theater

Taproot offers virtual theater camps for PreK - 12th grade students, including musical theatre, Shakespeare, comedy and playwriting.

June 22-August 28

Registration deadline: None

Cost: $75 - 125

The Theater Lab

Washington, DC

Musical theater, acting

The Theater Lab is excited to be able to offer the fun, collaborative, nurturing, and highly personalized experiences that The Theatre Lab is known for--even if we can't be physically together. We are also modifying programming to make it more modular, so students can craft a day that is anywhere from one hour to four hours of training in a wide variety of fun theatre disciplines. Small classes with skilled teaching artists who have already had success on the virtual platform, a uniquely individualized approach to training, along with lots of movement, hands-on activities and fun social time, sets our summer programs apart from typical online learning. In this of all times, we are more committed than ever to giving young people experiences that capture the magic of summertime: making new friends, exploring new things, developing nascent talents, unleashing creativity, and creating memories that last a lifetime.

June 22-August 28

Registration deadline: Rolling basis for Grades 1-8. (Waitlist only for teen programs)

Cost: $95-$980

Tree of Life Theatre Troupe

Sykesville, MD

Musical Theater

Tree of Life will feature videos from staff & students. We will have tutorials & classes offered, as well as spirit week challenges.

End of July-start of August

Registration deadline: Until booked

Cost: $400

Upstage Theatre Schools

Los Angeles, CA

Musical Theater

Upstage is offering eight, one-week themed musical theatre camps for children 5 to 9 and five, two-week sessions for ages 10-14. Our camps will focus on singing, dancing and acting with a strong eye toward the social-emotional needs of the students. We strive for a fully immersive experience for the participants and to keep them fully engaged throughout the week with no parental supervision needed. There will be a recorded and edited virtual performance at the end of each camp session to be presented as a simulcast for family and friends.

June 15 to August 7

Registration deadline: Will enroll up to the start date of each program based on space.

Cost: $290-$640

Woodlawn Theatre

San Antonio, TX

Musical Theater

Woodlawn Theatre Academy is offering virtual 2020 Summer Camps for kids ages 5-18 years old (incoming high school senior). Our weekly camps focus on musical theatre with various summer camps in dance, vocal, and acting with fun and educational games, projects, and workshops. We have three-hour and one-hour camps with a special end-of-summer On Broadway Intensive Camp with guest instructors for those who sign up for at least one camp.

Camps begin on June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, and July 20.

Registration deadline: Prior to every individual summer camp start date.

Cost: $60-$150

Wyoming Fine Arts Center

Cincinnati, OH

Musical theater, singing, art

In this first-of-its kind musical, each actor will receive a one to two minute scene/song to rehearse, video record, and upload. When all the videos are played in order, they tell the hilarious story of a group of passionate students desperate to keep their annual musical alive...online. The feelings that kids and drama teachers are going through at this unusual time are worked into each scene, along with the antics and technical mayhem that comes with performing a musical online. The result is a comedic and fun storyline designed to lift spirits when we all need it the most.

June 1-19

Registration deadline: May 31

Cost: $225

Young Artists of America

Bethesda, MD

Musical Theater

Our award-winning Musical Theatre summer training program is now online. Named one of the BEST SUMMER CAMPS by Washington City Paper and Bethesda Magazine Readers Polls, our program offers a rigorous and inspirational environment for middle and high school students interested in growing their musical theatre skills from the region's top performing arts faculty. We will venture online in small, intimate virtual learning settings, offering half and full-day programming with hands-on training in dance, voice, acting, and now performing for the camera. The full-day curriculum will culminate with a fully-staged and professionally-produced digital musical theatre video production. Use promo code BW100 for $100 off registration.

June 27-July 24

Registration deadline: July 10

Cost: $995-$1995

